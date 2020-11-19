LPL 2020: Chris Gayle pulls out of inaugural Lanka Premier League

Gayle was set to join former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, former India pacer Munaf Patel, local icon Kusal Perera, Sri Lankan T20 specialists Kusal Mendis and Nuwan Pradeep, and England right-arm fast bowler Liam Plunkett among others in the team.

"We are sad to announce that Chris Gayle will not be playing for us in this year's @LPL T20," Kandy Tuskers wrote on Twitter. In the LPL 2020, five franchisee teams, named after Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla and Jaffna will compete in 23 matches. Colombo will take on Kandy in the opening match of LPL 2020 at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota on November 26.

Every day will have doubleheaders till the semifinals on December 13 and 14, 2020. The final will be played on December 16.