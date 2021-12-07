LPL 2021: Jaffna Kings crush Dambulla Giants by 8 wickets

It was a king size finish by Thisara Perera's team as they galloped to 114 for 2 in just 12.3 overs with Tom Kohler-Cadmore finishing on an unbeaten 45 off 30 balls. Shoaib Malik provided the final flourish, smashing three sixes in his innings of 26 runs from 10 balls.

Dambulla Giants could muster only 110 off 19.3 overs as Wanindu Hasaranga picked up figures of 3 for 16 and Maheesh Theekshana picked up figures of 3 for 22.

Opening batsman Avishka Fernando set the tempo for Jaffna Kings with a 27-ball 33 innings. He strung a second wicket partnership of 63 with Kohler-Cadmore. Maheesh Theekshana was adjudged the Player of the match

Source: Media Release