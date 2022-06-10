LPL 2022: Lanka Premier League to be played between July 31 and August 21

The much-awaited tournament, LPL 2022, which is Sri Lanka’s topmost domestic T20 league, with an international flavour, will be played at the RPICS, Colombo, and the MRICS, Hambantota.

The RPICS, Colombo will host the initial games of the 5-team tournament, while later the competition will shift to MRICS, Hambantota.

"We are extremely happy to announce the 3rd edition of the Lanka Premier League, which has started well its journey toward carving a place in the global T20 League competitions, as a formidable tournament,’’ said Shammi Silva, President, Sri Lanka Cricket.

The tournament in total will play 24 games, while registration of International Players for the Player Draft of the 'Lanka Premier League’ (LPL 2022) will commence shortly.