LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 Eliminator Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report, Injury Update

It is a critical match for LSG and RCB as the loser will be out of IPL 2022, while the winner will play the loser of Qualifier 1 in the Qualifier 2 for a place in the final.

There are no injury worries for both the sides and hence we can expect to see a full-strength 11 on the field on Wednesday, promising us an exhilarating battle between these two well-balanced, equally-matched side.

It is tough to predict a winner in this match. But here are we are looking at Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11 and a Match Prediction for the LSG vs RCB match.

1. Squads Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (Captain), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar, Siddharth Kaul. Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Evin Lewis, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Kyle Mayers, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Ayush Badoni, Manan Vohra, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma. 2. Playing 11 Royal Challengers Bangalore: 1 Faf du Plessis (Captain), 2, Virat Kohli, 3 Glenn Maxwell, 4 Rajat Patidar, 5 Mahipal Lomror, 6 Shahabaz Ahmed, 7 Dinesh Karthik (wk), 8 Wanindu Hasaranga, 9 Harshal Patel, 10 Josh Hazlewood, 11 Mohammad Siraj. Lucknow Super Giants: 1 KL Rahul, 2 Quinton de Kock, 3 Deepak Hooda, 4 Krunal Pandya, 5 Ayush Badoni, 6 Marcus Stoinis, 7 Jason Holder, 8 Dushmantha Chameera, 9 Avesh Khan, 10 Mohsin Khan, 11 Ravi Bishnoi. 3. Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips Dream11 Prediction, Team 1: 1 KL Rahul, 2 Faf du Plessis, 3 Deepak Hooda, 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 Krunal Pandya, 6 Dinesh Karthik, 7 Wanindu Hasaranga, 8 Jason Holder, 9 Mohsin Khan, 10 Avesh Khan, 11 Mohammad Siraj. Captain: Faf du Plessis, Vice-Captain: Deepak Hooda, Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik. Dream11 Prediction, Team 2: 1 KL Rahul, 2 Quinton de Kock, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Rajat Patidar, 5 Marcus Stoinis, 6 Dinesh Karthik, 7 Wanindu Hasaranga, 8 Mohsin Khan, 9 Josh Hazlewood, 10 Ravi Bishnoi, 11 Mohammad Siraj. Captain: KL Rahul, Vice-Captain: Dinesh Karthik, Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock. 4. Match Prediction Both the teams are well-balanced and played some good cricket in the IPL 2022. But the Lucknow Super Giants a bit more options in their ranks than the Royal Challengers Bangalore because of the presence of a clutch of all-rounders. That depth might just give the Lucknow Super Giants a slight edge against Bangalore in the LSG vs RCB match. 5 Pitch report The Eden Gardens pitch will give some assistance to the bowlers for sure as the batsmen will have to adopt a calculated approach in this match rather than an all-out bang-bang way.