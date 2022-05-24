LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 Eliminator Stats & Records Preview: Virat Kohli, De Kock, Hasaranga eye big milestones

The loser will bow out of IPL 2022 while the winner can play the loser of Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2 in search of IPL 2022 final berth.

The fifty that Virat Kohli made in their final league match against the Gujarat Titans will sure boost RCB’s confidence.



The RCB led by Faf du Plessis will also look at their win over LSG under KL Rahul in their only previous meeting as a comforting factor too.

Meanwhile, the LSG will hope for some big runs from their top order, especially from skipper Rahul and opening partner Quinton de Kock, and if the duo can fire in unison with some handy contributions from lower order batters, the Lucknow outfit can put RCB under pressure.

But the team calculations aside, the players from both the sides will be eager to achieve a list of these milestones in the LSG vs RCB match.

1. LSG vs RCB head to head

The Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore have played each only once previously in the IPL, on April 19. On that occasion, the RCB emerged an 18-run winner. Thus the Royal Challengers have a 1-0 lead in the LSG vs RCB head to head record.

2. RCB record in the IPL

Highest total: 263 for 5 vs Pune Warriors

Lowest Total: 49 all out vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Most runs: Virat Kohli: 7016 runs

Highest Individual Score: Chris Gayle: 175

Most 50s: Virat Kohli: 44

Most 100s: Chris Gayle: 6

Most 6s: Chris Gayle: 239

Most 4s: Virat Kohli: 572

Most wickets: Yuzvendra Chahal: 139

Best figures: Anil Kumble: 5/5

Highest partnership: 229: Virat Kohli / AB de Villiers.

2 IPL records at Eden Gardens

Highest total: 232/2 by KKR vs MI

Lowest total: 49 all out by RCB vs KKR

Most IPL runs: Gautam Gambhir (1462 runs)

Most IPL wickets: Sunil Narine (56)

Highest individual score: Mahela Jayawardene (110)

Best Bowling: Sunil Narine (5/19)

IPL matches played: 78

Batting first won: 30

Batting second won: 47

No Result: 1

(Records before IPL 2022 Qualifier 1)

4. LSG vs RCB Approaching milestones

1 RCB senior batter Virat Kohli needs 6 more fours to reach 950 fours mark in the T20s.

2 RCB bowler Harshal Patel can achieve a rare batting record if he can score 8 more runs. Harshal will reach 1000 runs in T20s.

3 RCB pacer Harshal Patel is four wickets away from completing 100 wickets in the IPL.

4 RCB’s Harshal Patel needs 2 more fours to reach 100 fours in the T20s.

5 RCB’ Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga will play his 100th T20 match against Lucknow Super Giants.

6 LSG opener Quinton de Kock needs 3 more sixes to reach 300 sixes in the T20s.

7 LSG pacer Jason Holder needs 1 more wicket to complete 50 wickets in the IPL.

8 LSG pacer Avesh Khan needs 4 more wickets to complete 50 wickets in the IPL.