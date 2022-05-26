LSG vs RCB IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights, Score

It was heartbreak for newcomers Lucknow as Challengers set up a date with Rajasthan Royals to fight for a place in the final.

Though the playoff match started forty minutes late due to rain, the rain gods stayed away for the rest of the evening, as RCB secured their place in the Qualifer 2. Meanwhile, it was end of the road of Super Giants who secured a playoff berth in their maiden season.

RCB vs LSG IPL 2022 Eliminator: Rajat Patidar century leads Royal Challengers to Qualifier 2, to meet RR

After being invited to bat, Patidar played a scintillating knock to guide Challengers to a 200+ score. After losing skipper Faf du Plessis for a golden duck, Patidar rebuild RCB's innings along with Kohli in front of a packed Eden Gardens Stadium.

After Mohsin Khan handed Lucknow a strong start, reducing Challengers to 4/1 in the first over, Patidar along with Kohli (25) added 66 runs to steady the innings.The Challengers quickly overcame the early wicket as they scored 52 for 1 in the powerplay. Krunal Pandya who had gone for just 4 on his first over, leaked 20 in the final over of the powerplay.

As the duo looked set in the middle, Avesh Khan broke the second wicket stand, dismissing Kohli to reduce RCB to 70/2 in 8.3 overs. In ten overs RCB's score read 84/2. In the next ten overs the Challengers 124 runs with the bulk runs coming in the last five.

After losing Maxwell for just 9, Patidar (112 n.o off 54) and Dinesh Karthik added 92 off 41 to take RCB to a strong total. With chants of RCB ringing through the entire stadium, Patidar hammered the ball around to park to score his maiden T20 century.

Patidar and Karthik (37n.o off 23) guided RCB to a big total. Patidar's innings was studded with 12 boundaries and seven sixes.

For LSG, Mohsin Khan (1/25), Krunal Pandya (1/39), Avesh Khan (1/44) and Ravi Bishnoi (1/45) were the wicket-takers. Coming back into the side in place of Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera was the most expensive as he leaked 54 runs.

In reply, LSG got off to a shaky start, as Mohammed Siraj struck in the very first over to remove Quinton de Kock. But skipper KL Rahul kept the runs flowing. Rahul and Deepak Hooda put up 96 runs off 61 balls for the third-wicket to keep LSG on course.

But the Challengers, led by a three-wicket haul by Josh Hazlewood, restricted LSG to 193/6 to clinch their place in the Qualifier 2. In front of a 65,000 strong crowd cheering on the Bangalore team, RCB put up a competitive win, to keep their season alive.

While the Challengers have one more hurdle to cross before they reach the final, for Lucknow their season came to a heartbreaking end.

Here are the post match comments from the winning captain, losing captain, man of the match along with the full list of award winners from LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 match:

Faf du Plessis (Winning Captain): Today was a special day. Guys put in a really good performace. The way that Rajat played - am over the moon. The way he played, to put up an innings like that, and the way he celebrated his 100, says he got a good head on his shoulders - a special player. He's got all the shots. The way that he attacks. Everytime we're under pressure, he comes and flicks the switch. Special innings. We're going to celebrate with him tonight. I know we have a match in two days, but this is special and we'll celebrate tonight. We played a good game today. Quite a high emotion after that game (DC vs MI). It was important as a team that we calmed down a little bit for the match. (Eliminator) It didn't feel like it was a big game, everyone was nice and calm. (Harshal Patel) He's the joker in the pack. The special card you can pull out. He's a high-pressure player and I can always go to him when under pressure.

KL Rahul (Losing Captain): I think its quite obvious why we didn't win the game. We let ourselves down in the field by dropping easy catches. The difference between the two teams was also Patidar's knock. Patidar played a strong knock and also they fielded really well and we were very poor. When a player from the top ends up playing a good knock, the team ends up winning. We'll take back a lot of positives. It's a new franchise, first time we've come together as a group. Made a lot of mistakes but we'll come back and learn from it. We're a young team. We have a lot of guys under 25, and they've done well in patches. They'll also learn from their mistakes and come back and do better next year. (Mohsin Khan) has showed everybody how good he is. First season, and imporant he takes a lot of confidence from this, goe back and do better. He'll go back and develop a few more skills. He'll clock up more speeds and deliver better next year. He has a great future ahead of him.

Rajat Patidar (Player of the Match): Whatever I've done from the beginning, I've timed the ball well. When it was the fifth over, I was facing Krunal Pandya, I executed my plans perfectly and from there I knew I could play a good innings today. I was just focussed on capitalising on the opportunity and timing my shots well. I was never under pressure cause I know I have the ability. I was keeping myself busy and was focussing.

Harshal Patel: Hand's fine. It's healed superficially, but inside still there's a little issue. Everytime I stretch my thumb it's a bit sore. But as long as I can bowl my 24 balls am happy. There were a lot of thoughts in my mind before the season, cause we were playing in Mumbai and Mumbai has batting friendly pitches. I thought about focussing more on my hard lengths and mixing it up with the slower one. I was looking at the stats the other day, the things I wanted to work on, it worked out pretty well. My hard lengths have gone at seven and a half per over. It feels exception, i can't describe the emotions we went through during the DC vs MI game, and once we qualified we knew we were a dangerous team.

LSG vs RCB 2022 Awards (Every award - Rs 1 Lakh)

Punch Super Striker of the match: Rajat Patidar (RCB) 112 from 54 deliveries with a strike rate of 207.41

Dream11 Game Changer of the match: Rajat Patidar (RCB) - 172 fantasy points

Unacademy Let's Crack It sixes award: Rajat Patidar (RCB) - 7 sixes

Cred Power player of the match: Mohsin Khan (LSG) 1 for 11 in two overs in the powerplay

Upstox most valuable asset of the match: Rajat Patidar (RCB)

Swiggy InstaMart Fastest Delivery of the match: Dushmantha Chameera clocked the fastest delivery 148.3km/hr

RuPay on the go fours of the match: Rajat Patidar (RCB) - 12 fours

Player of the match: Rajat Patidar (RCB)