Magic Malan leads England to whitewash against Sri Lanka

Having already clinched the three-match series with a pair of victories in Cardiff, England made light work of the tourists, who collapsed to 91 all out in response to the hosts' 180-6.

Dawid Malan turned his form around as he led the way with 76 for England, his Yorkshire team-mate Jonny Bairstow helping him lay the platform with 51.

Sri Lanka fought back with the ball but soon crumbled with bat in hand, David Willey (3-27) and Sam Curran (2-14) doing the bulk of the damage for England.

Bairstow and Malan wasted no time in getting going, the former reaching his half-century in 41 balls as they led England to three figures in 67 deliveries.

The expansive Malan was the star of the show, though, clearing the rope four times and getting to 50 in only 30 balls, doing so shortly after Bairstow had fallen to a yorker from Isuru Udana.

After a pair of 14th-over fours from Liam Livingstone (14) and two 15th-over maximums from Malan, England looked on course to get close to 200.

But England then lost their way as they conceded five wickets for 19 runs to go from 143-1 to 162-6, successive boundaries from Chris Jordan (8 not out) helping them get to 180.

Yet they need not have worried about Sri Lanka chasing down even a modest total, only three of their players reaching double figures, number nine Binura Fernando top scoring with 20, which came long after the game was gone.

Malan makes his mark

Malan scored seven in the first match and four in the second, but the top-ranked T20I batsman was back on top form here as he scored his 11th half-century in the format.

Sri Lanka struggles continue

Defeat in Southampton means Sri Lanka have won just one of their last 13 Twenty20 internationals, with Mickey Arthur's side unlikely to be considered a threat at the T20 World Cup later this year.