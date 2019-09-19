Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Mahmudullah helps Bangladesh to T20 win over Zimbabwe

By Opta
Mahmudullahs knock helped Bangladesh post 175-7
Mahmudullah's knock helped Bangladesh post 175-7

Chattogram, September 19: Mahmudullah hit 62 from 41 balls as Bangladesh clinched a 39-run victory over Zimbabwe in Chattogram and secured their place in the T20 international tri-series final.

The all-rounder's knock helped Bangladesh post 175-7, after they had been inserted by Zimbabwe, and included five sixes.

Mahmudullah had support from wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim (32), while opener Liton Das had earlier got the hosts of to a fine start with a 22-ball 38.

1
46640

Kyle Jarvis finished as the pick of the Zimbabwe attack with 3-32 while fellow seamer Chris Mpofu’s two wickets came at the expense of 42 runs.

Zimbabwe's reply quickly hit the buffers. They were reduced to 8-3 before captain Hamilton Masakadza (25) steadied the ship.

He was one of only two batsmen in Zimbabwe's top six to make double figures as Mohammad Saifuddin (1-14), Shakib Al Hasan (1-28) and Shafiul Islam (3-36) impressed.

Richmond Mutumbami blasted 54 off 32 balls from number seven while Jarvis made a quickfire 27 as Zimbabwe's innings at least finished with a flourish.

However, Mustafizur Rahman polished off the tail with 2-38 as Zimbabwe, winless in the tournament, were bowled out for 136.

More BANGLADESH News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, September 19, 2019, 1:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 19, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue