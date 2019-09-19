Mahmudullah helps Bangladesh to T20 win over Zimbabwe

The all-rounder's knock helped Bangladesh post 175-7, after they had been inserted by Zimbabwe, and included five sixes.

Mahmudullah had support from wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim (32), while opener Liton Das had earlier got the hosts of to a fine start with a 22-ball 38.

Kyle Jarvis finished as the pick of the Zimbabwe attack with 3-32 while fellow seamer Chris Mpofu’s two wickets came at the expense of 42 runs.

Zimbabwe's reply quickly hit the buffers. They were reduced to 8-3 before captain Hamilton Masakadza (25) steadied the ship.

He was one of only two batsmen in Zimbabwe's top six to make double figures as Mohammad Saifuddin (1-14), Shakib Al Hasan (1-28) and Shafiul Islam (3-36) impressed.

Richmond Mutumbami blasted 54 off 32 balls from number seven while Jarvis made a quickfire 27 as Zimbabwe's innings at least finished with a flourish.

However, Mustafizur Rahman polished off the tail with 2-38 as Zimbabwe, winless in the tournament, were bowled out for 136.