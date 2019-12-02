Manish Pandey wedding: India cricketer gets married to Tamil actress Ashrita Shetty in Mumbai - See pics

Sunrisers Hyderabad wish the newlyweds

The cricketer's Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad shared the image of the wedding on Twitter and wished the newlyweds a happy married life.

The SRH handle captioned the image, "Wishing good luck, happiness and lots of love to @im_manishpandey and Ashrita 🥰 Congratulations!! 🎉🎊#OrangeArmy #ManishPandey #SRHFamily."

Karnataka state team greets the couple

Karnataka Ranji Team's twitter handle also shared the images from the wedding. "Congratulations to Manish Pandey & Ashrita Shetty on their wedding. Wishing them a lifetime of love & happiness," wrote the Twitter handle.

Manish follows Kohli's footsteps

He has followed the footsteps of his India captain Virat Kohli, who married Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma in 2017. While Manish has married to an actress from the South Industry.

Manish led his team to SMAT title

Earlier on Sunday, Manish led his state team Karnakata to a thrilling win over Tamil Nadu in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final in Surat and drove all the way through to Mumbai in the night itself after celebrating the win with his teammates.

Talking about the new journey in his life, the 30-year-old middle-order batsman, during the post-match presentation in the Syed Mushtaq Ali final, said: "Looking forward to the India series, but before that, there is another important series for me, I am getting married tomorrow."

Manish led the team from the front

A few members of the Indian Cricket Team, as well as the domestic cricketers, will be attending the reception later in the evening.

Manish has played 23 ODIs and 32 T20Is for India. He averages 36.7 in the 50-over format while his average in the 20-over format is 39.1. He has slammed a ton and a couple of half-centuries in the ODIs and two half-centuries in the T20Is.