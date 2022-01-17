Marco Jansen reacts to war of words with Jasprit Bumrah says, 'no hard feelings, we're good friends'

Jansen and Bumrah shared some heated exchanges during the second Test at Wanderers which South Africa won by seven wickets.

"I've played with Bumrah in the IPL and we're good friends. You're not going to back down when you're playing for your country and sometimes on-the-field things get heated," the 21-year-old said in a media interaction on the Twitter handle of Cricket South Africa.

"He obviously did the same and there are no hard feelings because it was in the heat of the moment because it was two players giving their all for their countries."

Despite his fiery persona on the field, Jansen said he's very introverted. "I'm a bit of an introvert off the field. But I want to express myself on the field in the sport I love the most. I show passion and love for the game. If there's one place I want to show my passion, it's got to be on the field."

The two sides are now getting ready for the upcoming three-match ODI series, starting Wednesday (January 19) and the left-arm pacer says they are looking to carry the momentum from the Test series forward to the limited-overs series.

"We hope to carry forward the momentum from the Test series. But we are not underestimating at all. We have to bring our A game and will be looking to take the fight to them," Jansen said. "We have to work on our preparation and be as prepared as possible, give our all in the field. It will be very, very nice to get an ODI series win," he said.

The last time India came to South Africa in 2018, they won the six-match ODI series 5-1. It was also India's first-ever ODI series win in South Africa.

Revealing a unique side about him the cricketer from Potchefstroom said he also has an identical twin in Duan, who was also part of the Mumbai Indians squad, albeit as a support player.

"We grew up together, know everything about each other. He's my best friend. It is not weird, but weird in some ways that we have the same traits. Sharing the journey with him is something very special. We love each other very much. I'm a bit taller than him," Jansen said.

"In the IPL, he came along as a support player and practiced with us. It was a great experience for him and for us. Our parents are very proud of us, back us all the way and are very, very supportive."

(With PTI inputs)