BBL 09: Marcus Stoinis slams blistering 147 against Sydney Sixers, creates Big Bash League record

By John Skilbeck
Marcus Stoinis - cropped

Melbourne, Jan 11: Marcus Stoinis set a new Big Bash League record with a magnificent 147 not out for the Melbourne Stars against the Sydney Sixers on Sunday (January 12).

His innings spanned just 79 balls and surpassed the previous highest score in a BBL match, the unbeaten 122 that D'Arcy Short made for the Hobart Hurricanes against the Brisbane Heat in 2018.

The performance from Stoinis was staggering, with the Australia limited-overs international cracking 13 fours and eight sixes, including a maximum from the final ball of the innings at the MCG.

The Stars looked like going the distance without losing a wicket, but Hilton Cartwright holed out to Jordan Silk at deep midwicket from the first ball of the 20th over.

Cartwright had made 59 from 40 deliveries. The home side finished five balls later with 219-1, four runs short of the record team total in the competition which was set in 2017 by the Hurricanes against the Melbourne Renegades.

Stoinis left the field to a standing ovation, having made exactly 100 in boundaries alone, with the Sixers facing a tall order to chase down their target.

Story first published: Sunday, January 12, 2020, 15:50 [IST]
