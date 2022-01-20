South Africa head coach Mark Boucher charged with misconduct following racism allegations

Boucher faces a disciplinary hearing, chaired by senior counsel advocate Terry Motau, following a Social Justice and Nation-Building (SJN) report that revealed "tentative findings" regarding allegations of discrimination and racism.

Those allegations were made against "various persons", one of which was Boucher.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Thursday confirmed ex-Proteas wicketkeeper Boucher is due to meet Motau on January 26 to determine a timetable for proceedings.

Boucher will remain in his role, although CSA stated that the gross misconduct "could lead to his dismissal" as his side prepare for the second ODI of the series against India.

CSA added it is "important that the independent inquiry first needs to test all allegations before any question of sanction can arise."

When releasing his report, ombudsman Dumisa Ntsebeza indicated that he was not in a position to make “definite findings” and recommended that a further process be undertaken in this regard.

The CSA board was obligated to institute further formal enquiries into CSA employees, suppliers or contractors who are implicated by the SJN report.

CSA board chairperson Lawson Naidoo said: "The Board remains mindful of its duty to treat allegations of racism or discrimination with the utmost seriousness and in a manner that ensures fairness and due process in terms of South Africa's Constitution and labour legislation. It is now up to the inquiry to determine to which extent the allegations are true and justify the need for further disciplinary steps."

Boucher was given a charge sheet on January 17. The upcoming inquiry will also consider concerns and allegations that arose following the resignation of former South assistant coach Enoch Nkwe.

Naidoo added: "CSA emphasises that any implicated party will be given a fair opportunity to be heard so that finality can be achieved."