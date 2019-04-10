Mark Mathews makes waves at the Rajasthan Royals camp

IPL SPECIAL PAGE | Rajasthan Royals

From being just another boy in coastal Australia who used to enjoy surfing with his mom to eventually conquering some of the biggest and heaviest waves around the world, Mathews' journey has been turbulent yet hugely successful.

The 36-year-old joined the RR camp last evening to share some of that inspiration. He made a presentation titled 'Life Beyond Fear,' showcasing an array of exhilarating videos featuring his surfing escapades along with his team around the world.

From conquering his fears to conquering waves, @markmathewssurf is a prime example of how grit & determination can help you achieve the improbable.



We welcomed the surfing champion to the #RR camp for a great interaction and some inspiring stories. 💗https://t.co/a61tlzNo1e pic.twitter.com/SUDAF5dIcr — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 10, 2019

The idea of surfing being a team effort, may not have made complete sense to anyone new to the sport until Mark threw light on his amazing support staff of rescuers and photographers who used to join him around the world.

Mark also spoke about how his career took an unexpected U-turn when he was met with a life-changing surfing accident off the New South Wales coast in 2016. As a result, he ended up with a dislocated knee, major nerve damage, snapped ligaments and torn artery.

While his career was on the verge of an untimely end, Mark was inspired by a young quadriplegic boy who he met during that time. He shared his thoroughly rousing story of recovery which began ever since, leaving everyone at the Royals camp spellbound at the end of it.

Mark's evening came to a close after a round of questions by some of the players including England's Jos Buttler and former Australian skipper Steve Smith.