Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Mark Mathews makes waves at the Rajasthan Royals camp

By Pti
Mark Mathews interacts with the Rajasthan Royals team. Credit: (Twitter - RR)
Mark Mathews interacts with the Rajasthan Royals team. Credit: (Twitter - RR)

Jaipur, April 10: Acclaimed Australian surfer Mark Mathews offered the Rajasthan Royals an insight into overcoming fear and adversity in life when he was hosted by the Indian Premier League (IPL) team here.

IPL SPECIAL PAGE | Rajasthan Royals

From being just another boy in coastal Australia who used to enjoy surfing with his mom to eventually conquering some of the biggest and heaviest waves around the world, Mathews' journey has been turbulent yet hugely successful.

The 36-year-old joined the RR camp last evening to share some of that inspiration. He made a presentation titled 'Life Beyond Fear,' showcasing an array of exhilarating videos featuring his surfing escapades along with his team around the world.

The idea of surfing being a team effort, may not have made complete sense to anyone new to the sport until Mark threw light on his amazing support staff of rescuers and photographers who used to join him around the world.

Mark also spoke about how his career took an unexpected U-turn when he was met with a life-changing surfing accident off the New South Wales coast in 2016. As a result, he ended up with a dislocated knee, major nerve damage, snapped ligaments and torn artery.

While his career was on the verge of an untimely end, Mark was inspired by a young quadriplegic boy who he met during that time. He shared his thoroughly rousing story of recovery which began ever since, leaving everyone at the Royals camp spellbound at the end of it.

Mark's evening came to a close after a round of questions by some of the players including England's Jos Buttler and former Australian skipper Steve Smith.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 10, 2019, 20:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 10, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue