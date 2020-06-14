Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Mark Taylor warns saliva ban may upset balance between bat and ball in Test cricket

By Pti

Melbourne, June 14: Former Australia captain Mark Taylor on Sunday (June 14) warned that ban on the usage of saliva, to combat the coronavirus threat, runs the the risk of upsetting balance between bat and ball in Test cricket.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has banned the use of saliva on ball as an interim health safety measure in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic - a move that has raised concerns about the game becoming even more batsmen friendly.

"I think it is a bit of a concern because I like, particularly in Test matches, to see the ball slightly dominate the bat, it is much better game when Test cricket is played that way," Taylor told 'Channel 9'.

The 55-year-old former opener is concerned about the fact that no saliva means a delivery would become predictable for a batsman.

Ishant Sharma calls for fair competition as saliva ban favours batsman

"My concern will be that if the players can't shine the ball and the ball does get very straight and very predictable we are going to see more and more runs, more and more high scores in Test match cricket," Taylor said.

"And that is not the best Test match cricket. Test cricket is much better when the score is around 300," he added.

The ICC has also introduced the system of issuing two warnings per innings to players found violating the saliva ban. Any further violation will result in a five-run penalty.

"They have said try and be lenient which I''m sure they will be but eventually one umpire is going to stick his neck out and say 'that's a five run penalty'," Taylor said.

More MARK TAYLOR News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, June 14, 2020, 14:29 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 14, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue