Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Mayank Agarwal looks to make his mark in the white ball cricket

By
Mayank Agarwal looks to make his mark in the white ball cricket
Mayank Agarwal looks to make his mark in the white ball cricket

Chennai, December 14: His place in India's Test squad cemented, opener Mayank Agarwal says it is easy to switch formats if the game-plan is clear.

Agarwal has been picked in the team for the ODI series against West Indies as a replacement for the injured Shikhar Dhawan.

"The more I play like this, the better it is for me as a cricketer because I rather play cricket than not play cricket. When it comes to mindset (switching formats), the basics remain the same. It's easy to switch formats if your game-plan is clear and your understanding of the game is clear," Agarwal said on 'Chahal TV'.

Since making his Test debut last December in Australia, Agarwal has made rapid strides, ending the 2019 season as one of the top-run-getters in the format.

Irrespective of whether he is playing Test or limited overs cricket, Agarwal is always focussed on the task.

"Regardless of wherever I play, I always think about how I can become an asset to my team and how I can contribute to the team. Even if I don't score runs with the bat, I think about contributing on the field, bringing in more energy on the field," he said.

Agarwal has two double tons and a century under his belt for India in Test cricket. "I want to win each and every match, each and every tournament. When you come in with that attitude, your mindset will be good. There's no guarantee that you'll get the results 100 percent but you will be giving yourselves a good chance to perform," he said.

More MAYANK AGARWAL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India vs WI: Ist ODI: Preview, Dream 11
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Saturday, December 14, 2019, 15:49 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 14, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue