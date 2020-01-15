Cricket
MCC wants Test to stay as five-day affair

By
MCC wants Test to stay five days
MCC wants Test to stay five days

London, January 15: Custodians of cricket laws, the MCC, said Tests should continue to be a five-day affair though it sees "some benefits" of ICC's proposal to trim the longest format to four days.

"Cricket committee and MCC World Cricket committee have recently discussed the issue and although they can see some benefits that four-day Test cricket could bring, both committees believe that Test cricket should continue to be played over five days," said the MCC in a statement.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is all set to discuss the four-day Test proposal during its cricket committee meeting in March.

However, the feedback so far has been largely critical with top current and former players such as Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Ravi Shastri, Ian Botham and Virender Shewag ridiculing the plan.

Read more about: mcc icc
Story first published: Wednesday, January 15, 2020, 11:04 [IST]
