Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Mercurial quick Mitchell Johnson retires from cricket

Posted By: OPTA
Ex-Australia quick Mitchell Johnson
Ex-Australia quick Mitchell Johnson

Melbourne, August 19: Former Australia fast bowler Mitchell Johnson has announced his decision to retire from all forms of cricket.

Johnson called time on his international career in 2015, having recovered from injury and loss of form to dominate the 2013-14 Ashes series and lead Australia to a 5-0 whitewash of England.

The 36-year-old left-arm quick had continued to play in the Indian Premier League and for Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League.

But Johnson will not be appearing in the forthcoming domestic short-form season.

"I had hoped to continue playing in various Twenty20 competitions around the world until perhaps the middle of next year," he wrote in PerthNow.

"But the fact is my body is starting to shut down.

"During this year's Indian Premier League tournament I had a few back problems and that was probably a sign that it was time to move on.

"My competitive urge hasn't left me and hopefully that's something I can use to channel into a coaching or mentoring role in the future. I’m a believer in sticking to your strengths and cricket is my strength."

While Johnson struggled badly against England in 2010-11, at his best he was devestatingly effective, and proved a capable lower-order batsman protecting Australia's tail.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: BCN 3 - 0 CDA
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Sunday, August 19, 2018, 11:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 19, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue