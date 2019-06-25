Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Mickey Arthur says he wanted to commit suicide after defeat to India

By
Mickey Arthur, the Pakistan coach, says he wanted to commit suicide after defeat to India
Mickey Arthur, the Pakistan coach, says he wanted to commit suicide after defeat to India

Birmingham, June 25: Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur has claimed that he was feeling so low and disappointed after his team's loss to India in the ongoing World Cup that he wanted to "commit suicide".

On June 16 at the Old Trafford in Manchester, Pakistan had to face an embarrassing 89-run loss (D/L method) against arch-rival India in the ICC World Cup 2019. This was their seventh loss against the Men in Blue in all the editions of the World Cups.

The entire team, including skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed and the team management, had drawn a lot of flak from former cricketers and fans on social media. However, Pakistan came back strongly to keep its hopes alive of making it to the semifinals as it registered a convincing 49-run victory over South Africa, knocking the Faf du Plessis-led team out of the competition.

"Last Sunday I wanted to commit suicide," Arthur said at the post-match press conference after the Proteas game at the Lord's on Sunday. "But it was, you know, it's only one performance.

"It happens so quick. You lose a game; you lose another game; it's a World Cup; media scrutiny; public expectation, and then you almost go into sort of survival mode. We've all been there," he added.

He had also said guys in the team were "burnt" last week post their defeat to Virat Kohli's men.

Pakistan has five points from six games and is currently placed at the seventh spot in the table. It needs to win the remaining three games against New Zealand (Wednesday), Afghanistan (Saturday) and Bangladesh (July 5), and also hope that results of matches of other teams go in its favour so that it can make it to the last four stage.

It should be remembered that former Pakistan coach Bob Woolmer had died under mysterious circumstances after the Green Brigade got eliminated in the group stage of the 2007 edition of the World Cup held in the West Indies.

More MICKEY ARTHUR News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 32 - June 25 2019, 03:00 PM
England
Australia
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 18:33 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 25, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue