‘Mickey Mouse committee’ - Former India wicketkeeper tears into selectors

In an interview with Times of India daily, Engineer, who represented India in 46 Tests and 5 ODIs between 1961 and 1976, questioned the qualification of the selectors, who he believed lacked enough international experience.

"We have got a Mickey Mouse selection committee," Engineer was quoted as saying in the Times of India.

The former India keeper also added that he only saw the selectors getting cups of tea for India captain Virat Kohli's wife and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma during the World Cup.

"All they were doing was getting Anushka Sharma (Kohli's wife) cups of tea," said Engineer.

"How are the selectors qualified? Between them, have they played about 10-12 Test matches. I didn't even know one of the selectors during the World Cup and I asked him 'who the hell he was', because he was wearing the India blazer and he said he was one of the selectors," said Engineer.

The current Indian slection committee comprises MSK Prasad (Six Tests, 17 ODIs), Debang Gandhi (Four Tests, Three ODIs), Sarandeep Singh (Three Tests, five ODIs), Jatin Paranjpe (Four ODIs) and Gagan Khoda (Two ODIs).

Sighting the very inexperienced group, Engineer said someone of Dilip Vengsarkar's experience should have been part of the selection committee.

"I feel people with the stature of Dilip Vengsarkar should be in the selection committee," Engineer added.

