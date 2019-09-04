Misbah named new Pakistan coach, Waqar back on staff

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed former Test captain Misbah had signed a three-year deal to be Mickey Arthur's successor after the Australian's contract was not renewed in the wake of their disappointing Cricket World Cup campaign.

Misbah, who played in 75 Tests, 162 ODIs and 39 Twenty20s for his country before retiring in 2017, will also be Pakistan's chairman of selectors.

The PCB also revealed that Waqar, a two-time former Pakistan head coach himself, had been appointed as bowling coach following a recommendation from his former captain Misbah.

"It is very humbling for me to join a select group of some of the very best to have coached the Pakistan national sides in the past," Misbah said in quotes published on the PCBs' website.

"It is an honour and, more than that, a massive responsibility as we live and breathe cricket.

BREAKING: Misbah-ul-Haq has been named Pakistan’s head coach and chief selector and Waqar Younis as the bowling coach. pic.twitter.com/r7qLwEcJqI — ICC (@ICC) September 4, 2019

"I know expectations are high, but I am absolutely ready and up for the task otherwise I would not have thrown my name in the hat for one of the most challenging and coveted roles in Pakistan cricket.

"We have some of the most talented and exciting cricketers, and I will like to help them train and prepare in such a way that they can play intelligently, smartly and fearlessly.

"I am aware this will require a change in the dressing-room culture but if we have to compete consistently at the highest level, we have to embrace these modern-day requirements.

"We need to understand this is a performance-oriented world and only those Pakistan players have thrived in the past who have taken the pride in donning the star and crest on their chests by delivering every time they have stepped on to the field."

Sri Lanka will be the opponents for Misbah's first games as Pakistan face them in three ODIs and three T20s in series that start later this month.