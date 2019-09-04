Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Misbah named new Pakistan coach, Waqar back on staff

By
Misbah ul Haq
Pakistan have confirmed Misbah-ul-Haq will be their new coach, while Waqar Younis has returned to the set-up as bowling coach.

Lahore, September 4: Misbah-ul-Haq has been named as Pakistan's new head coach in all three formats, while Waqar Younis has returned as the team's bowling coach.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed former Test captain Misbah had signed a three-year deal to be Mickey Arthur's successor after the Australian's contract was not renewed in the wake of their disappointing Cricket World Cup campaign.

Misbah, who played in 75 Tests, 162 ODIs and 39 Twenty20s for his country before retiring in 2017, will also be Pakistan's chairman of selectors.

The PCB also revealed that Waqar, a two-time former Pakistan head coach himself, had been appointed as bowling coach following a recommendation from his former captain Misbah.

"It is very humbling for me to join a select group of some of the very best to have coached the Pakistan national sides in the past," Misbah said in quotes published on the PCBs' website.

"It is an honour and, more than that, a massive responsibility as we live and breathe cricket.

"I know expectations are high, but I am absolutely ready and up for the task otherwise I would not have thrown my name in the hat for one of the most challenging and coveted roles in Pakistan cricket.

"We have some of the most talented and exciting cricketers, and I will like to help them train and prepare in such a way that they can play intelligently, smartly and fearlessly.

"I am aware this will require a change in the dressing-room culture but if we have to compete consistently at the highest level, we have to embrace these modern-day requirements.

"We need to understand this is a performance-oriented world and only those Pakistan players have thrived in the past who have taken the pride in donning the star and crest on their chests by delivering every time they have stepped on to the field."

Sri Lanka will be the opponents for Misbah's first games as Pakistan face them in three ODIs and three T20s in series that start later this month.

More MISBAH UL HAQ News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, September 4, 2019, 13:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 4, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue