Mitchell Johnson trolled by Indian fans for banter involving Ashish Nehra

New Delhi, Oct 9: Indian fans trolled former Australia left-arm pacer Mitchell Johnson as the latter was involved in a friendly banter of New Zealand pacer Mitchell McClenaghan.

The two Mitchell's were chatting with each other on Twitter about who is the fastest left-arm pacer above 30 years of age.

It was during their funny banter when former Australia cricketer Dean Jones jumped into and brought in the name of veteran India pacer Ashish Nehra.

To Jones' funny gesture Johnson joked saying,"His run-up is definitely faster".

The Aussie quick's banter, perhaps, didn't go down well with one of Nehra's fans who reminded Johnson that latter has a good line and length.

"Hahaha really with an Ave over 40 & Strike rate close to 80 👍🏼 Just so you know, we are just having some banter 🤙🏼," replied Johnson.

But the Australian's analogy didn't go down well with several Nehra fans and demanded the cricketer showed some respect to the 38-year-old veteran.

Here are a few such tweets:

Ravindra Jadeja is the fastest left-hand bowler, said another fan:

Ashish Nehra was inducted to the Indian squad for the T20I series against Australia. After Australia, Team India will lock horns with New Zealand in the ODI and T20I series. New Zealand will be led by their skipper Kane Williamson and McClenaghan is expected to be a part of the Kiwi side.

Story first published: Monday, October 9, 2017, 17:22 [IST]
