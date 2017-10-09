Mitchell Johnson trolled by Indian fans for banter involving Ashish Nehra

New Delhi, Oct 9: Indian fans trolled former Australia left-arm pacer Mitchell Johnson as the latter was involved in a friendly banter of New Zealand pacer Mitchell McClenaghan.

The two Mitchell's were chatting with each other on Twitter about who is the fastest left-arm pacer above 30 years of age.

It was during their funny banter when former Australia cricketer Dean Jones jumped into and brought in the name of veteran India pacer Ashish Nehra.

To Jones' funny gesture Johnson joked saying,"His run-up is definitely faster".

The Aussie quick's banter, perhaps, didn't go down well with one of Nehra's fans who reminded Johnson that latter has a good line and length.

"Hahaha really with an Ave over 40 & Strike rate close to 80 👍🏼 Just so you know, we are just having some banter 🤙🏼," replied Johnson.

But the Australian's analogy didn't go down well with several Nehra fans and demanded the cricketer showed some respect to the 38-year-old veteran.

Here are a few such tweets:

@Mitch_Savage 🤣can't wait to catch up when we beat you in the upcoming BBL 🤙🏼 pic.twitter.com/ByJbochqyO — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) October 8, 2017

You going around again old timer? 🙊😜 — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) October 8, 2017

Hahaha yep & we should have a bowl off to see who's the fastest left armer over 30 🤔🤣😎 — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) October 9, 2017

His run up is definitely faster 🤣 — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) October 9, 2017

His line and length is much better than others.. — Rakesh Rajpurohit (@RakeshPurohit55) October 9, 2017

Hahaha really with an Ave over 40 & Strike rate close to 80 👍🏼 Just so you know, we are just having some banter 🤙🏼 — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) October 9, 2017

Here we are talking about t20 stat.he is part of Indian t20 team not test team..Look at his avg in t20. Its 21.44... pic.twitter.com/wLJLgcMbHn — Rakesh Rajpurohit (@RakeshPurohit55) October 9, 2017

Not every bowler can bowl 135+ at the age of 38 years.

Only Nehra ji can do it with ease & grace. — Shyam Sundar TK (@shyamsundartk) October 9, 2017

Ravindra Jadeja is the fastest left-hand bowler, said another fan:

Rabindra Jadeja is the fastest as he can finish an over in a minute. Not sure about his age. — 🇳🇵🇳🇵🇳🇵 (@bottlefeeder1) October 9, 2017

Ashish Nehra was inducted to the Indian squad for the T20I series against Australia. After Australia, Team India will lock horns with New Zealand in the ODI and T20I series. New Zealand will be led by their skipper Kane Williamson and McClenaghan is expected to be a part of the Kiwi side.