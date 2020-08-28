Starc backs 'huge talent' Meredith to shine in England

Meredith is one of three uncapped players in Australia's squad for three Twenty20s and three ODIs beginning next month.

The 24-year-old has taken 27 wickets at 23.03 in T20s, while his average in List A cricket is 36.80.

Starc praised Meredith and hopes the paceman can step up in four practice matches before the T20 opener against England on September 4.

"I've obviously seen him play some cricket and played the [Sheffield] Shield game against Tassie that he played in last year and he bowled really well, I think he got 'Smithy' [Steve Smith] out twice in that game so he's a huge talent," he said.

"There's been a bit of chat around him for a couple of domestic seasons now and I'm sure he's really excited, along with the other two newcomers to Australian cricket to get underway.

"He bowls fast. I think that's a great thing about him, he can just run in and express himself with the ball now and hopefully he can do so in these practice games and if he gets his chance in Australian colours I think he'll take it with both hands. So, a good chance for another one of the fast-bowling group to come and learn and express his skills on the world stage."

England are the top-ranked ODI team and won the Cricket World Cup on home soil last year.

Starc hopes Australia can deliver against England, who beat them in the semi-finals of the tournament.

"They're still the world champions so, look, they obviously had a game plan in place in the lead-up to the World Cup and they've carried on the way they play their cricket," he said.

"We played them three times during that period and we happened to beat them two out of three but we obviously saved our worst for last.

"It's now a chance for us to talk about the way we want to approach our cricket heading into the 2023 World Cup. We've got a squad of 21 and now we've got a chance to showcase that against the current world champions so hopefully we're in for an exciting series and hopefully one that we can come out on top of."