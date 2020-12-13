India vs Australia: Mitchell Starc to re-join Australia squad ahead of first Test

Starc, 30, left the squad after the first Twenty20 against India due to a family illness.

But in a huge boost for the hosts, the left-armer will re-join his team-mates, with the first Test against India beginning in Adelaide on Thursday (December 17).

"We feel for Mitch at this difficult time and we're happy he has taken time out to spend with his family," Australia head coach Justin Langer said.

"We look forward to welcoming him back into the squad on Monday."

After Australia won the ODI series, India claimed a 2-1 victory in the T20s.