Mitchell Swepson to make Australia Test debut in Karachi

Australia captain Pat Cummins on Friday (March 11) confirmed leg-spinner Swepson will make his Test bow at the PCA Stadium five years after he was first called up.

"He's pumped and to be honest, we're all pumped for Swepo," Australia captain Cummins said.

"It's been a long time running drinks over the last couple of years, but he's absolutely ready.

"He's been a huge part of the squad, even though he hasn't been playing. So we're really excited to see him get a chance.

"The wicket here is a little bit drier and historically a bit friendlier for the spinners."

Australia only took four wickets in the match as the first Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium drifted into a draw.

It’s been a while since a Leg spinner debuted for Australia in Test cricket. I have no doubt Mitch Swepson will be far more successful than the last leggie. Good luck mate! Can’t wait to walk out there with you tomorrow pic.twitter.com/4kpRCBdG9i — Steve Smith (@stevesmith49) March 11, 2022