Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Mithali Raj becomes first woman cricketer to complete 7,000 ODI runs

By Pti
Mithali Raj becomes first woman cricketer to complete 7,000 ODI runs
Mithali Raj becomes first woman cricketer to complete 7,000 ODI runs

Lucknow, March 14: Veteran batter Mithali Raj on Sunday (March 14) added another feather to her cap by becoming the first player to complete 7,000 runs in women's ODI cricket.

The Indian skipper reached the 7,000-run milestone in her 213th match, which was the fourth ODI of the ongoing five-match series against South Africa in Lucknow.

"Magnificent Mithali! #TeamIndia ODI skipper becomes the first woman cricketer to score 7000 ODI runs. What a performer she has been!" the BCCI tweeted.

The 38-year-old, who made her international debut in 1999, was also the first player to score 6,000 runs in women's ODIs. England's Charlotte Edwards, who retired from international cricket in 2016, is second the list of leading run scorers with 5,992.

Mithali Raj completes 10,000 international runs; cricket fraternity lauds seasoned pro

Mitahli scored a 71-ball 45 before being dismissed by medium pacer Tumi Sekhukhune in the 38th over of the fourth ODI. She hit four boundaries during her stay in the middle.

On Friday (March 12), during the third match, Mithali had become the first Indian player and only the second internationally to complete 10,000 runs across all formats.

More MITHALI RAJ News

 
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, March 14, 2021, 12:39 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 14, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More