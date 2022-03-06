Mithali Raj becomes third cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar and Javed Miandad to play in six World Cups

The legendary cricketer from Hyderabad became the third cricketer (men's and women's) to play in six ODI World Cups. With her feat, the 39-year-old cricketer joined great likes Sachin Tendulkar and Javed Miandad - who were the only ones to feature in six ODI World Cups.

With this, she has also become the first women's cricketer to play in six ODI World Cups. Mithali had made her World Cup debut in 2000 and has been a regular feature in the showpiece event ever since.

Raj - who led the Women In Blue to the final in the previous edition of the tournament that was held in the United Kingdom in 2017 - is aiming to win the silverware and become the first woman captain from India to lift the elusive trophy.

Meanwhile, in their tournament opener against arch-rivals Pakistan, Raj opted to bat first after winning the toss. Indian eves posted 244/7 in the stipulated 50 overs, courtesy half-centuries from Smriti Mandhana, Pooja Vastrakar and Sneh Rana.

India's top-order failed big time in the game as Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali were dismissed cheaply. But the century partnership between Rana and Vastrakar for the seventh wicket not just revived the Indians but also ensured their bowlers had a respectable total to defend.

After winning the toss against Bismah Maroof-led side, Raj said it's her hunger to do well in the world cups that has kept her going in the showpiece event.

"We'll bat. It's a good wicket to bat. put up a big total and put pressure on them. We're going with three seamers and three spinners. We want to go into the tournament with a clean slate, take some momentum from the last game which we won against New Zealand. The hunger to do well in WCs has kept me going," Raj said.