Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Mohammad Hafeez takes a dig at tainted Sharjeel Khan's comeback

By Pti
Mohammad Hafeez

Karachi, March 22: Senior all-rounder and former captain Mohammad Hafeez is unhappy about Sharjeel Khan being offered another chance to play for Pakistan after completing a two and a half year ban for spot-fixing.

Hafeez, who made his Pakistan debut in 2003, took a dig at Sharjeel on his Twitter account which has led to a debate on the Pakistan Cricket Board's policy on allowing tainted players back in the national team.

Hafeez, in his post, said: "Shouldn't we set standards of dignity and pride higher than any other 'Extra Talent' to represent Pakistan. Just Asking."

He had also resisted the comeback of Mohammad Aamir to the Pakistan camp some years back when the board recalled Aamir after he completed his five-year ban for spot-fixing.

Another former captain Ramiz Raja has also voiced his concerns over the worrying trend of giving tainted a lifeline. Ramiz said the board needed to draw a line as far as corrupt players are concerned even if they have completed their bans.

Sharjeel competed his ban last August and made a comeback to cricket with his appearance in the Pakistan Super League where his form was under scrutiny.

The opener was banned for five years, with half of the ban suspended in late 2017, for his role in agreeing to spot fix a game in the PSL earlier that year. He and another Pakistan batsman, Khalid Latif were sent back home from Dubai from the 2017 edition.

Just on Friday (March 20), the PCB announced it had issued a show cause notice to another Test batsman, Umar Akmal, for breaching the anti-corruption code by not reporting approaches to spot-fix.

More MOHAMMAD HAFEEZ News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, March 22, 2020, 9:18 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 22, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue