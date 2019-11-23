Mohammad Kaif asks if rookie Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah is 'ageing backwards'

After labouring hard on the second day of the Gabba Test, the 16-year-old bagged the wicket of centurion David Warner as his first international scalp. Warner scored 154 before getting caught behind off the right-arm pacer, who finished with figures of 1-68.

While many are praising the young pacer from Pakistan who has all the ingredients to be a future star, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has questioned the cricketer's age.

Sharing an old tweet of Pakistan journalist Saj Sadiq, who in his tweet on December 1 in 2018 claimed Shah to be 17.

"Highly rated 17-year-old pace bowler Nasim Shah who was signed by Quetta Gladiators for the Pakistan Super League has suffered a back injury. He is back in training and hopes to be fit for PSL4 #Cricket #PSL4," wrote Sadiq during Pakistan Super League (PSL 4) season 4.

Quoting this tweet, Kaif wrote, "Looks a terrific prospect. But is 16 now, ageing backwards I think."

Looks a terrific prospect. But is 16 now, aging backwards i think https://t.co/frlg06ZIFk — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 22, 2019

Talking about the issue raised by Kaif another Twitter user shared a link of a news article from 2016 in which Shah was allegedly mentioned as a talented 16-year-old cricketer by legendary West Indies cricketer Sir Andy Roberts.

Shah impressed everyone with his speed his first over in Test cricket as he clocked speeds in excess of 140 kph on all six deliveries.