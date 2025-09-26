World Para Athletics 2025 in New Delhi: Everything You Need to Know About the Biggest Ever Edition

Cricket Mohammad Kaif Responds to Jasprit Bumrah's "Inaccurate" Remark With Respectful Clarification Published: Friday, September 26, 2025

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

The conversation around Jasprit Bumrah's role in the Asia Cup 2025 has taken another turn, with former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif responding to Bumrah's pointed reaction on social media.

The exchange has sparked widespread discussion, not just about team strategy, but also about the balance between analysis and criticism in modern cricket.

The debate began when Kaif noted that under Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy, Bumrah was being used differently compared to his time with Rohit Sharma. Instead of spreading his overs across the innings - including the high-pressure death stages - Bumrah has often been bowling three overs upfront with the new ball, leaving him with only one over in the final phase. Kaif suggested this tactical change could make life easier for opposition batters at the back end of the innings.

Bumrah, however, was not convinced. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he responded sharply:

"Inaccurate before, inaccurate again."

Kaif then offered a respectful clarification, saying his words were not meant as criticism but as an observation from someone who admires Bumrah deeply.

He replied: "Please take this as a cricketing observation from a well-wisher and an admirer. You are Indian cricket's biggest match-winner and I know what it takes to give it all when on field wearing India colours."

While the debate around his utilization continues, Bumrah has continued to show his value for India. Despite being slightly expensive in the high-octane clash against Pakistan, he bounced back strongly in the next game against Bangladesh. The speedster delivered an economical spell, finishing with figures of 4-0-18-2 as India comfortably defended 168, bowling out The Tigers 41 runs short of their target.

India's batting in that match was led once again by Abhishek Sharma, who smashed 75 off just 37 balls to maintain his blistering run of form. Though the middle and lower order could not accelerate as much as expected, the bowlers ensured the total was more than enough. Kuldeep Yadav also starred, bagging three wickets.

With the group stage nearly done, all eyes are now on the much-anticipated Asia Cup final between India and Pakistan on September 28 in Dubai. India will first face Sri Lanka in their last Super Four fixture, a game that could help them refine their plans before the title clash.