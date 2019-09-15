Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Nabi the inspiration as Afghanistan equal Australia's T20 world record

By Joe Wright
Mohammad Nabi (left) made 84 not out to help Afghanistan to 164-6
Mohammad Nabi (left) made 84 not out to help Afghanistan to 164-6

Mirpur, September 15: Mohammad Nabi was Afghanistan's inspiration once more as they defeated Bangladesh by 25 runs on Sunday (Septemebr 15) to match Australia's unbeaten run in Twenty20 internationals.

After a decisive partnership with Najibullah Zadran saw off Zimbabwe in their first match of the tri-series, Nabi made 84 not out to help Afghanistan to 164-6 before the hosts were skittled for 139 in Mirpur.

The result puts Afghanistan top of the standings after two matches and draws them level with the world record of 12 T20 matches unbeaten, which was set by Australia between August 2009 and May 2010.

1
46639

Having won the toss, the visitors endured a tricky start to their innings when Rahmanullah Gurbaz was bowled by Mohammad Saifuddin (4-33) with his second delivery of the match, and Hazratullah Zazai was caught at midwicket for just one.

Asghar Afghan and Nabi soon steadied the ship, though, combining for 79 before the former was caught at long on by Sabbir Rahman. That only seemed to inspire Nabi still further, his knock including seven sixes and three fours.

Bangladesh's top order seemed to wilt under the pressure of the chase, Liton Das edging the impressive Mujeeb Ur Rahman (4-15) and Mushfiqur Rahim misjudging an attempted sweep to fall for five runs.

Shakib Al Hasan and Soumya Sarkar fell to Mujeeb in the fifth over before Mahmudullah made 44, including five fours, in a solid stand against the Afghanistan attack.

Hope dwindled once Mahmudullah was caught by Najeeb Tarakai, with Sabbir Rahman (24) soon following and Afif Hossain (16) caught inches from the boundary as Bangladesh mounted a desperate late chase.

Mosaddek Hossain and Mohammad Saifuddin went for the loss of only 14 and Mustafizur Rahman was caught at deep point in the final over to see Afghanistan move to within touching distance of a slice of history in the short format.

More AFGHANISTAN News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: RBB 1 - 1 GTF
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, September 15, 2019, 23:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 15, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue