Cricket Mohammad Nabi’s Five Sixes Light Up Abu Dhabi, Becomes First Afghan to Reach 6000 International Runs By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 23:39 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Afghanistan's veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi turned back the clock with a breathtaking display of power-hitting in the Asia Cup 2025 clash against Sri Lanka at Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

In a remarkable late assault, the 39-year-old smashed five consecutive sixes in the final over, lifting Afghanistan to a competitive 169/8 in their 20 overs.

Nabi, renowned for his finishing abilities, reminded fans why he remains Afghanistan's most dependable match-winner. Walking in with his team under pressure, he unleashed a flurry of maximums to swing momentum in Afghanistan's favour. His blitz not only entertained the crowd but also ensured Afghanistan ended their innings with renewed confidence against a quality Sri Lankan attack.

Amid the fireworks, Nabi also etched his name into the history books. He became the first Afghan cricketer to score 6,000 international runs. Needing just three runs to achieve the milestone, he calmly nudged a single off former Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka before launching his six-hitting spree. The landmark came in his 315th international appearance, underlining his consistency and longevity across formats.

Nabi's career tally now stands at 6,000 runs, spread across three formats: 33 runs from three Tests, 3,667 runs in 173 ODIs, and 2,300 runs in 139 T20Is. He remains Afghanistan's highest scorer in T20 Internationals and the second-highest in ODIs, reinforcing his status as a cornerstone of Afghan cricket.

His record gains further weight considering Afghanistan's relatively short journey in international cricket. Since their early days on the big stage, Nabi has carried the responsibility of shaping the team's identity with both bat and ball.

Behind Nabi, the list of Afghanistan's top run-getters features Rahmat Shah (4,948), Mohammad Shahzad (4,844), and Asghar Afghan (4,246). Yet, it is Nabi's ability to combine leadership with clutch performances that continues to set him apart.

With Rashid Khan's men needing a victory against Sri Lanka to advance to the Super Four, Nabi's explosive finish could prove pivotal. More than just runs on the board, his knock has injected belief into Afghanistan's campaign.