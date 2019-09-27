Mohammed Azharuddin elected Hyderabad Cricket Association president

This will be Azharuddin's first stint in cricket administration and his name was proposed by Adnan Mahmood and was seconded by Zeeshan Adnan Mahmood. Azharuddin had filed his nomination last week.

Azharuddin had played 99 Tests and 334 ODIs for India before getting banned for life for his alleged involvement in match-fixing. However, Azharuddin, one of the most successful captains of India, waged a long battle in various courts and the ban on him was lifted in 2012.

Azharuddin joined the politics through Congress in 2009 and was elected as a Member of Parliament from Muzzafarabad in Uttar Pradesh the following year in the general elections.

It may be coincidental that another former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly too was elected the president of Cricket Association of Bengal without opposition. However, this is Ganguly's second term in the office and he will be in charge till July 2020.

As per the Committee of Administrators (CoA) diktat, the CAB will hold its 85th Annual General Meeting on Saturday.

"I, Electoral Officer of The Cricket Association of Bengal do hereby declare and certify that the following persons have stood uncontested to the following Posts," Susanta Ranjan Upadhaya said in a document released by CAB.

This will be Ganguly's second term after he became the President in 2015, following Jagmohan Dalmiya's demise. Ganguly had been a part of the working committee for three years before taking over as Joint Secretary in 2014. Therefore, the 47-year old will complete his six years as office-bearer in July 2020 before the mandatory cooling-off starts.

Meanwhile, Dalmiya's son Avishek will become the Secretary from his Joint Secretary's post while Debabrata Das will be lone Joint Secretary. Debashis Ganguly will become the Treasurer. All office bearers will take charge from Saturday, after the AGM.