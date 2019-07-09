Cricket

Mohammed Shami lands in controversy as woman accuses him of harassment on social media

Mohammed Shami lands in controversy as woman accuses him of harassment on social media

New Delhi, July 9: India pacer Mohammed Shami seems to have landed in yet another controversy as a woman on accused the cricketer of harassment on micro-blogging site Twitter.

The woman named Sophia has accused Shami of harassing her with multiple messages on Instagram.

Sophia attached a screenshot of what looks like her Instagram inbox and wrote on Twitter, "Anyone wanna tell me why some random cricket player with 1.4m followers keep messaging me."

The screenshot displays an Instagram direct message from Shami's official Instagram handle. He can be seen wishing the lady 'Good afternoon'.

Shami has been doing exceedingly well on cricketing front as he has been a key wicket-taker for India in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The right-arm pacer set the World Cup on fire after claiming a hat-trick against Afghanistan.

Fans expressed their surprise on Tuesday (July 9) as Team India didn't pick Shami for an all-important semi-final against New Zealand at Old Trafford.

Shami, however, has had a controversial person life when his wife Hasin Jahan accused the cricketer of physical and mental harassment.

Hasin Jahan accused him of having multiple extra-marital affairs. In a startling revelation, Hasin Jahan also alleged that the Bengal pacer and his family subjected her to mental and physical torture. Hasin Jahan didn't stop there, she even dragged the cricketer in court and filed police complaint against him and his family.

She also made several other startling accusations against the cricketer and the biggest among those was that he Shami was involved in match-fixing and for that he was in contact with bookies from London and UAE.

The BCCI's anti-corruption unit, however, investigated the matter and acquitted the cricketer of these allegations and cleared him to play for India once again.

Story first published: Tuesday, July 9, 2019, 18:10 [IST]
