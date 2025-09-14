Cricket Mohammed Shami Opens Up on Marriage with Hasin Jahan: "Biggest Mistake of My Life" By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 21:33 [IST]

oi-Avinash Sharma

New Delhi, Sep 14: India pacer Mohammed Shami has broken his silence on his personal struggles, candidly reflecting on his troubled marriage with Hasin Jahan during his appearance on Aap Ki Adalat with Rajat Sharma.

In an emotional conversation, Shami admitted that marrying Hasin Jahan in 2014 was the "biggest mistake" of his life, a decision that left a lasting impact on both his personal and professional journey.

Shami and Hasin Jahan separated in 2018 after she filed a domestic violence case against him, a legal battle that remains in the public eye. Speaking about that phase, Shami confessed: "Life teaches you many things. I admit it was the biggest mistake of my life. I don't blame anybody, it was my fate."

Balancing Cricket and Personal Turmoil

The Indian fast bowler revealed how difficult it was to stay focused on cricket while battling personal turmoil off the field.

"It was really difficult, it pinches you. When you are playing at the highest level, you are forced to divide your focus. On one side, you are watching what is happening at home, and on the other side, you have to perform for the country. It puts you under immense pressure."

Shami added that he did try to resolve the issues: "Nobody wants fights at home, especially when you are serving your country. I tried, but it depends on the other side as well. If they don't want to, then patience is the only answer."

Abuse, Allegations, and Support

The speedster also opened up about the false allegations and social media abuse he faced in the last six to seven years. "Sometimes I see pictures of myself in places I never visited. The kind of accusations I have faced in the last six or seven years are more than what some criminals face. There is nothing I can do about it."

Despite the personal battles, Shami found support from Indian cricket legends like Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli, who publicly backed him during his darkest hours.

Reflecting on his upbringing, Shami highlighted his respect for women: "In our home, the birth of a girl is celebrated more than that of a boy. I have never seen my father or grandfather even raise their voice at a woman. I believe whatever has to happen will happen, and I have accepted that as my destiny."