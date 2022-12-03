Mohammed Shami ruled out of Bangladesh ODIs, senior pacer remains doubtful for Test series

Shami suffers injury

The ODI series begins Sunday (December 4) as the selectors have picked up a full-strength India squad for the white-ball series. As per a PTI report, Shami suffered the injury during a training session after he returned from Australia, where the Indian team made a semifinal exit from the T20 World Cup.

Bengal pacer could miss Test Series

The right-arm quick Shami could also miss the upcoming two-Test series, beginning in Chattogram on December 14.

"Mohammed Shami has suffered a hand injury that he sustained after resuming training post-T20 World Cup in Australia. He has been asked to report at the NCA and has not travelled with the team on December 1," a senior BCCI source privy to the development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

However, the extent of the senior pacer from Bengal's injury is not known yet. The 33-year-old speedster is an integral part of India's ODI scheme of things, going into the World Cup next year.

Shami gives headache to India Captain

Skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid would be worried if Shami misses the Test series because India need to win every game to stay in contention for the upcoming World Test Championship final at the Oval in June. The Uttar Pradesh-born seamer has picked up 216 wickets in Test cricket from 60 matches.

With Jasprit Bumrah already out of action due to his injury, Shami's absence comes as a severe blow to the team management. However, the only positive for Team India is that there are quite a few quality pacers in the pool who can replace Shami but most of them are lacking in experience.

"Shami's absence from three ODI games is definitely a factor but a bigger worry is his likely absence from Tests where he is supposed to spearhead the attack in Jasprit Bumrah's absence," said the source.