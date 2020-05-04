Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan posts dance video on Instagram, cricketer's fans troll her

In the video, she could be seen dancing and entertaining her followers but that didn't go down well with her husband's supporters. Shami's fans urged Jahan to apologise to the cricketer. Some fans even blamed the estranged couples for ruining the life of their daughter.

Earlier last week, Shami opened up on his personal life during the Instagram chat with teammate Rohit Sharma. The Bengal pacer revealed he contemplated ending his life three times during that period for he was going through a major low.

"I think if my family had not supported me back then I would have lost my cricket. I thought of committing suicide three times during that period due to severe stress and personal problems," Shami revealed during the session.

The 29-year-old Shami, who found it hard to focus on cricket during that time, said his family members feared he "might jump" from their 24th-floor apartment, forcing them to keep a watch over him at all times.

"I was not thinking about cricket at all. We were living on the 24th floor. They (family) were scared I might jump from the balcony. My brother supported me a lot.

"My 2-3 friends used to stay with me for 24 hours. My parents asked me to focus on cricket to recover from that phase and not think about anything else. I started training then and sweated it out a lot at an academy in Dehradun," Shami said.

In March 2018, Shami's wife Hasin Jahan had accused him of domestic violence and lodged a complaint with the police, following which the India player and his brother were booked under relevant sections. The upheaval in his personal life forced his employer BCCI to withheld the player's central contracts for a while.