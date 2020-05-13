Cricket
Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan ups hotness quotient on Instagram, taunts trolls with a bold video

By

New Delhi, May 13: India pacer Mohammed Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan has been in the news lately for her dance videos on her Instagram handle.

She has been facing criticism from a certain section which has been trying to shame her for posting videos and wearing short dresses.

Jahan, however, has been unperturbed with the ugly comments from her trollers. She's ensured her trollers are having a 'burnol' moment every now and then by consistently posting videos of her dance on Bollywood songs.

Jahan was a model and a cheer girl before marrying Shami. She's taking a cue from several Bollywood actors and actresses and posting these videos to help her gain more followers.

Jahan posts a bold video

Jahan now went a step ahead and posted one of the boldest videos on her Instagram handle, which will definitely not go down well with her trollers. The latest video seems to be one from her modelling shoot.

Jahan, who has been on the radar of religious bigots even when her married life was going smooth, anticipated the bigots to target her once again and captioned the video, "Get ready to burn and scratch."

Jahan could be seen flaunting her rock-solid abs in sexy black lace lingerie which she has teamed up with a pinstripe blazer.

Hasin Jahan gets targetted by trolls

Hasin Jahan gets targetted by trolls

Jahan, who accused Shami and his family of domestic violence in March 2018, has been criticised by the cricketer's fans and even from the religious bigots. She was on their radar even when her married life was going smooth with the India cricketer.

Hasin Jahan gets slammed for her short outfits

She was criticised for her clothing and dancing in the holy month of Ramadan which, according to them, is against Islam. Some even advised her to divorce the cricketer as she's spoiling his life.

Hasin Jahan lodged a complaint against Shami

Hasin Jahan lodged a complaint against Shami

In March 2018, Shami's wife Hasin Jahan had accused him of domestic violence and lodged a complaint with the police, following which the India player and his brother were booked under relevant sections.

Earlier last month, Shami opened up on his personal life during the Instagram chat with teammate Rohit Sharma.

The Bengal pacer revealed he contemplated ending his life three times during that period for he was going through a major low.

Story first published: Wednesday, May 13, 2020, 13:42 [IST]
