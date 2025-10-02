Cricket Mohsin Naqvi creates New Controversy amid Apology Rumours, sends message to India saying 'I am Ready to.....' By MyKhel Staff Published: Thursday, October 2, 2025, 0:08 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

India's decision to not accept the Asia Cup trophy directly from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi has continued to stir post-tournament controversies, with Naqvi reaffirming his willingness to hand over the prize.

Naqvi, who holds prominent positions as Pakistan's Interior Minister and Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), is considered one of the key figures in regional cricket governance.

During last Sunday's final, Indian players chose not to receive the trophy from Naqvi and avoided handshakes with the Pakistani team throughout the three encounters between the two sides. Although Naqvi had been officially named to present the trophy, the ceremony was delayed, and India eventually lifted the cup on their own after registering a five-wicket victory over Pakistan. Tilak Varma's unbeaten knock proved instrumental in sealing the win.

Following the match, several Indian media outlets reported that Naqvi had apologized to ACC members for the delay in the presentation ceremony. Naqvi, however, categorically dismissed these claims.

"Indian media thrives on lies, not facts. Let me make it absolutely clear: I have done nothing wrong and I have never apologized to the BCCI nor will I ever do so. This fabricated nonsense is nothing but cheap propaganda, aimed only at misleading their own people. Unfortunately, India continues to drag politics into cricket, damaging the very spirit of the game," Naqvi said.

Reiterating his position, Naqvi wrote on X, "As ACC President, I was ready to hand over the trophy that very day and I am still ready now. If they truly want it, they are welcome to come to the ACC office and collect it from me."

The controversy has unfolded against the backdrop of heightened political tensions between India and Pakistan, which have previously affected cricketing ties and disrupted domestic leagues. The strained atmosphere was visible on the field as well, with Indian players repeatedly declining handshakes, prompting Pakistan to consider withdrawing from the tournament at one stage.

Both teams faced disciplinary action during the competition - Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav was reprimanded for comments made after an early fixture, while Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf was fined for on-field misconduct.

Despite that, the Indian team is the rightful recipients of the Asia Cup trophy, and it is to be seen how long can Naqvi hold it in his possession.