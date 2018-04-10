Morne Morkel joins county side Surrey on a two-year contract

Morkel will be available for Surrey in all forms of the game as a Kolpak registered player until the end of the 2019 English season.

The 33-year-old enjoyed a glittering international career before retiring after his country's recent Test series victory over Australia, playing 86 Test matches, 117 One-Day Internationals and 44 T20 Internationals.

Morkel took 309 wickets in the Test arena, helped South Africa to top the Test Championship for a total of 39 months between August 2012 and January 2016 and finished his career ranked seventh in the ICC bowling rankings.

Speaking after signing for the club, Morkel said: "It is a real honour that Surrey have asked me to join their club after my retirement from international cricket.

"I've got fond memories of playing at The Kia Oval and am looking forward to settling into London with my family for the summer, making new friendships with teammates and hopefully great memories on and off the field."

Director of Cricket Alec Stewart said: "Following his retirement from international cricket I am very pleased that Morne Morkel has signed for Surrey for at least the next two years.

"He has had an outstanding career with South Africa and is a player that will add enormous strength and experience to our squad. His appetite to continue playing and most importantly performing was very evident from our very first conversation.

"He sets exceedingly high standards for himself and for our young bowlers to have the opportunity to train and play alongside Morne can only help to develop their own games. We look forward to welcoming Morne and his family to the Kia Oval for the start of the season."