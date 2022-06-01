Most consecutive wins in T20: Full list of Team India unbeaten run and results

Team India is currently level with Afghanistan and Romania for most consecutive wins in T20Is and the Men in Blue will look to break the record for unbeaten run in the shortest format of the game when they face South Africa on June 9.
Rohit Sharma-led India equalled the record for most consecutive wins in T20Is for matches held between November 2021 and February 2022. KL Rahul-led Men in Blue will now aim to extend that run and become the first team to win 13 T20I matches in a row.
While Afghanistan were the first team to win 12 matches in a row held from February 2018 to September 2019, Romania, an associate member of the ICC, equalled the record in matches held between October 2020 to September 2021.
India vs South Africa T20Is Series: Full Schedule, Squads, Venue, Time, Ticket & Live Streaming details
Indian men's team started their run of wins at the T20 World Cup last year when they defeated Afghanistan in the Super 12 stage, but could not progress to the knock out rounds due to defeats against arch-rivals Pakistan and New Zealand in the opening two matches.
Following the victory over Afghanistan, India defeated Scotland and Namibia to end their campaign at the show-piece event, held at the UAE, on a high.
After the T20 World Cup, India went on ruthless run beating New Zealand, Sri Lanka and West Indies in back-to-back home bilateral T20I series.
Here is a look at the results of India's unbeaten record in T20Is:
|Sl No.
|Match
|Tournament/Series
|Round/Match No.
|Result
|Date
|1
|India vs Afghanistan
|T20 World Cup 2021
|Super 12
|India won by 66 runs
|November 3, 2021
|2
|India vs Scotland
|T20 World Cup 2021
|Super 12
|India won by 8 wickets
|November 5, 2021
|3
|India vs Namibia
|T20 World Cup 2021
|Super 12
|India won by 9 wickets
|November 8, 2021
|4
|India vs New Zealand
|NZ in India
|1st T20I
|India won by 5 wickets
|November, 17 2021
|5
|India vs New Zealand
|NZ in India
|2nd T20I
|India won by 7 wickets
|November 19, 2021
|6
|India vs New Zealand
|NZ in India
|3rd T20I
|India won by 73 runs
|November 21, 2021
|7
|India vs West Indies
|WI in India
|1st T20I
|India won by 6 wickets
|February 16, 2022
|8
|India vs West Indies
|WI in India
|2nd T20I
|India won by 8 runs
|February 18, 2022
|9
|India vs West Indies
|WI in India
|3rd T20I
|India won by 17 runs
|February 20, 2022
|10
|India vs Sri Lanka
|SL in India
|1st T20I
|India won by 62 runs
|February 24, 2022
|11
|India vs Sri Lanka
|SL in India
|2nd T20I
|India won by 7 wickets
|February 26, 2022
|12
|India vs Sri Lanka
|SL in India
|3rd T20I
|India won by 6 wickets
|February 27, 2022
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.