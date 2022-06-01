Most consecutive wins in T20: Full list of Team India unbeaten run and results

Rohit Sharma-led India equalled the record for most consecutive wins in T20Is for matches held between November 2021 and February 2022. KL Rahul-led Men in Blue will now aim to extend that run and become the first team to win 13 T20I matches in a row.

While Afghanistan were the first team to win 12 matches in a row held from February 2018 to September 2019, Romania, an associate member of the ICC, equalled the record in matches held between October 2020 to September 2021.

Indian men's team started their run of wins at the T20 World Cup last year when they defeated Afghanistan in the Super 12 stage, but could not progress to the knock out rounds due to defeats against arch-rivals Pakistan and New Zealand in the opening two matches.

Following the victory over Afghanistan, India defeated Scotland and Namibia to end their campaign at the show-piece event, held at the UAE, on a high.

After the T20 World Cup, India went on ruthless run beating New Zealand, Sri Lanka and West Indies in back-to-back home bilateral T20I series.

Here is a look at the results of India's unbeaten record in T20Is: