Most Expensive Over in Cricket: Stuart Broad tops unwanted list in T20Is and Tests

By

Stuart Broad created an unwanted record during day 2 of the fifth Test against India when opposition skipper Jasprit Bumrah, who is known mainly for pace bowling, took the English pacer to the cleaners at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham.

The 36-year-old conceded 35 runs in an over as Bumrah hit him for 4 fours, 2 sixes - one of a no ball, a wide four resulted in 5 runs plus a single. The previous record was 28 runs conceded by South African duo Robin Peterson and Keshav Maharaj along with Broad's compatriot James Anderson.

Broad now tops the unwanted list in two formats of the game. Broad already held the record for most expensive over in the shortest format in the international game and that also came against the same opposition when India batter Yuvraj Singh hit him for 6 sixes in the over in 2007 T20 World Cup.

However, Broad is not on the top on his own as Sri Lankan spinner Akila Dananjaya also joins him after West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard hit him for 6 sixes in an over.

In ODI cricket, Netherlands' Daan van Bunge occupies the top spot in the unwanted list after South Africa's Herschelle Gibbs hit him for 6 sixes during the 2007 ODI World Cup. Papua New Guinea's Gaudi Toka was also hit for 6 sixes in an over by USA's Jaskaran Malhotra in 2021.

Here is the list for most expensive over in cricket:

5 Most Expensive Over in Test

5 Most Expensive Over in Test

Bowler (Team) Runs Conceded Versus Batter(s) Year
Stuart Broad (England) 35 India Jasprit Bumrah 2022
Robin Peterson (South Africa) 28 West Indies Brian Lara 2003
James Anderson (England) 28 Australia George Bailey 2013
Keshav Maharaj (South Africa) 28 England Joe Roor 2020
Shahid Afridi (Pakistan) 27 India Harbhajan Singh 2006
5 Most Expensive Over in T20Is

5 Most Expensive Over in T20Is

Bowler Runs Conceded Versus Batter(s) Year
Stuart Broad (England) 36 India Yuvraj Singh 2007
Kieron Pollard (West Indies) 36 Sri Lanka Akila Dananjaya 2021
Shivam Dube (India) 34 New Zealand Tim Seifert & Ross Taylor 2020
Wayne Parnell (South Africa) 32 England Jos Buttler 2012
Izatullah Dawlatzai (Afghanistan) 32 England Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow & Luke Wright 2012
5 Most Expensive Overs in ODIs

5 Most Expensive Overs in ODIs

Bowler Runs Conceded Versus Batter(s) Year
Daan van Bunge (Netherlands) 36 South Africa Herschelle Gibbs 2007
Gaudi Toka (Papua New Guinea) 36 USA Jaskaran Malhotra 2021
Robin Peterson (South Africa) 35 Sri Lanka Thisara Perera 2013
Jason Holder (West Indies) 34 South Africa AB de Villiers 2015
Thisara Perera (Sri Lanka) 34 New Zealand Jimmy Neesham 2019
Story first published: Saturday, July 2, 2022, 17:41 [IST]
