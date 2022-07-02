Most Expensive Over in Cricket: Stuart Broad tops unwanted list in T20Is and Tests

The 36-year-old conceded 35 runs in an over as Bumrah hit him for 4 fours, 2 sixes - one of a no ball, a wide four resulted in 5 runs plus a single. The previous record was 28 runs conceded by South African duo Robin Peterson and Keshav Maharaj along with Broad's compatriot James Anderson.

Broad now tops the unwanted list in two formats of the game. Broad already held the record for most expensive over in the shortest format in the international game and that also came against the same opposition when India batter Yuvraj Singh hit him for 6 sixes in the over in 2007 T20 World Cup.

However, Broad is not on the top on his own as Sri Lankan spinner Akila Dananjaya also joins him after West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard hit him for 6 sixes in an over.

In ODI cricket, Netherlands' Daan van Bunge occupies the top spot in the unwanted list after South Africa's Herschelle Gibbs hit him for 6 sixes during the 2007 ODI World Cup. Papua New Guinea's Gaudi Toka was also hit for 6 sixes in an over by USA's Jaskaran Malhotra in 2021.

Here is the list for most expensive over in cricket:

5 Most Expensive Over in Test Bowler (Team) Runs Conceded Versus Batter(s) Year Stuart Broad (England) 35 India Jasprit Bumrah 2022 Robin Peterson (South Africa) 28 West Indies Brian Lara 2003 James Anderson (England) 28 Australia George Bailey 2013 Keshav Maharaj (South Africa) 28 England Joe Roor 2020 Shahid Afridi (Pakistan) 27 India Harbhajan Singh 2006 5 Most Expensive Over in T20Is Bowler Runs Conceded Versus Batter(s) Year Stuart Broad (England) 36 India Yuvraj Singh 2007 Kieron Pollard (West Indies) 36 Sri Lanka Akila Dananjaya 2021 Shivam Dube (India) 34 New Zealand Tim Seifert & Ross Taylor 2020 Wayne Parnell (South Africa) 32 England Jos Buttler 2012 Izatullah Dawlatzai (Afghanistan) 32 England Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow & Luke Wright 2012 5 Most Expensive Overs in ODIs Bowler Runs Conceded Versus Batter(s) Year Daan van Bunge (Netherlands) 36 South Africa Herschelle Gibbs 2007 Gaudi Toka (Papua New Guinea) 36 USA Jaskaran Malhotra 2021 Robin Peterson (South Africa) 35 Sri Lanka Thisara Perera 2013 Jason Holder (West Indies) 34 South Africa AB de Villiers 2015 Thisara Perera (Sri Lanka) 34 New Zealand Jimmy Neesham 2019