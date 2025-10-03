Why is Sanju Samson left out of ODI Squad against Australia? Ajit Agarkar comes up with Bizarre Reason

Cricket Most Runs in IND vs WI Test Series: Dhruv Jurel Attains Top Spot - Top Ten Run Scorers, Teamwise Top 5 After 1st Test Day 3 By Debayan Bhattacharyya Updated: Saturday, October 4, 2025, 17:32 [IST]

Most Runs in IND vs WI Test Series: After winning the Asia Cup 2025 for a record 9th time, there is no rest for the Indian team as the jubilant squad now turn their attention towards a 2-match Test series at home against the West Indies.

The 1st Test commenced on 2nd October after the Asia Cup victory and two days have already been completed. The match is taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat before the 2nd and final Test move down to Delhi's Arun Jaitley, which will commence from 11th October. The 1st Test will conclude on 6th October, if it goes on to the 5th day.

After Day 3, India declared at 448/5 with a good lead of 286 runs. The West Indies in their second innings were bundled out for 146 runs, handing India a victory of an innings and 140 runs to take 1-0 lead in the series.

Most Runs in IND vs WI Test Series 2025: Top 10 Run Scorers

Player Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s DC Jurel (IND) 2025-2025 1 1 - 125 125 125.00 210 59.52 1 - - 15 3 RA Jadeja (IND) 2025-2025 1 1 1 104 104* - 176 59.09 1 - - 6 5 KL Rahul (IND) 2025-2025 1 1 - 100 100 100.00 197 50.76 1 - - 12 0 JP Greaves (WI) 2025-2025 1 2 - 57 32 28.50 100 57.00 - - - 8 0 Shubman Gill (IND) 2025-2025 1 1 - 50 50 50.00 100 50.00 - 1 - 5 0 A Athanaze (WI) 2025-2025 1 2 - 50 38 25.00 98 51.02 - - - 5 0 YBK Jaiswal (IND) 2025-2025 1 1 - 36 36 36.00 54 66.66 - - - 7 0 JNT Seales (WI) 2025-2025 1 2 1 28 22 28.00 28 100.00 - - - 1 2 SD Hope (WI) 2025-2025 1 2 - 27 26 13.50 50 54.00 - - - 3 0 RL Chase (WI) 2025-2025 1 2 - 25 24 12.50 47 53.19 - - - 4 0

*Updated after Day 3 on October 4

IND vs WI Test Series Team-wise Top 5 Run Scorers

India

Dhruv Jurel - 125

Ravindra Jadeja - 104

KL Rahul - 100

Shubman Gill - 50

Yashasvi Jaiswal - 36

West Indies

JP Greaves - 57

SD Hope- 27

Roston Chase - 25

JNT Seales- 28

A Athanaze - 50

India vs West Indies 2025 Test: Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Fans can catch the live action of the India vs West Indies 2025 Test series on JioHotstar, available via both the website and mobile app across India. Television viewers can tune in to Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD for live coverage, while Hindi commentary will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Hindi.

Series Schedule (IST)

1st Test: Thursday, October 2 - 9:30 AM

2nd Test: Friday, October 10 - 9:30 AM

IND vs WI Test Series- Full Squad

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, N Jagadeesan, Axar Patel, Prasidh Krishna, Devdutt Padikkal.

West Indies: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, John Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Roston Chase (c), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Johann Layne, Jayden Seales, Anderson Phillip, Jediah Blades, Kevlon Anderson, Tevin Imlach.