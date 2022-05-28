Most sixes conceded in an IPL season: Royal Challengers Bangalore and their bowlers dominate the list

While some batters have joined the list for the longest sixes, the bowlers have created an unwanted record of conceding most number of sixes in a season. The kind of tracks and short boundaries also haven't done the bowlers any favours either.

Rajasthan Royals pair Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson's carnage on Friday (May 27) added two Royal Challengers Bangalore bowlers on top of the list for most sixes conceded in a single IPL season.

Sixes in IPL History: Longest Sixes, Most Sixes & Total Sixes List From Every Season of Indian Premier League

In the Qualifier 2 at the largest cricket stadium in the world - Narendra Modi Stadium - RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal opened the floodgates against RCB new ball bowler Mohammed Siraj, depositing two maximums in the first over. Those two sixes made Siraj, the bowler to concede most sixes in season.

Later it was a Buttler show as the English batter went on to score his fourth hundred of the season, during which he struck 6 sixes including two off RCB leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga. Those two maximums sent the Sri Lankan all-rounder to the second spot in the bowlers to concede most sixes in a single season.

Hasaranga and Siraj surpassed Dwayne Bravo's record in 2018 when the Chennai Super Kings all-rounder had conceded 29 sixes in a single season.

Earlier in the match, Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also was hit for sixes moving him up the charts for most sixes conceded in a single season. In fact, Chahal features in the list at least three times in total and can also take the top spot if he concedes sixes in the final.

Now, let's take a look at the list of bowlers to concede most sixes in a single IPL season:

Position Player (Team) Innings Sixes Conceded Season 1 Mohammed Siraj (Royal Challengers Bangalore) 15 31 2022 2 Wanindu Hasaranga (Royal Challengers Bangalore) 16 30 2022 3 Dwayne Bravo (Chennai Super Kings) 16 29 2018 4 Yuzvendra Chahal (Royal Challengers Bangalore) 14 28 2015 5 Yuzvendra Chahal (Rajasthan Royals) 16 27 2022 6 Shardul Thakur (Chennai Super Kings) 13 24 2018 7 Kagiso Rabada (Delhi Capitals) 15 24 2021 8 Kuldeep Yadav (Kolkata Knight Riders) 16 24 2018 9 Lasith Malinga (Mumbai Indians) 12 23 2019 10 Shardul Thakur (Delhi Capitals) 14 23 2022 11 Hardik Pandya (Mumbai Indians) 16 23 2019 12 Pragyan Ojha (Mumbai Indians) 12 22 2014 13 Yuzvendra Chahal (Royal Challengers Bangalore) 14 22 2019 14 Kuldeep Yadav (Delhi Capitals) 14 22 2022 15 Anrich Nortje (Delhi Capitals) 16 22 2020

Royal Challengers Bangalore also created an unwanted record during this campaign by becoming the team to concede most sixes in a single IPL season. RCB surpassed the record held by Kolkata Knight Riders since the 2018 season.

Here is the top 15 list for most sixes conceded by a team in an IPL season:

Position Team Innings Sixes Conceded Season 1 Royal Challengers Bangalore 16 147 2022 2 Kolkata Knight Riders 16 135 2018 3 Chennai Super Kings 16 131 2018 4 Rajasthan Royals 14 128 2020 5 Royal Challengers Bangalore 14 121 2018 6 Delhi Daredevils 14 120 2018 7 Mumbai Indians 16 114 2019 8 Royal Challengers Bangalore 14 112 2019 9 Sunrisers Hyderabad 14 112 2022 10 Mumbai Indians 14 111 2022 11 Sunrisers Hyderabad 17 110 2018 12 Rajasthan Royals 16 109 2022 13 Kings XI Punjab 17 107 2014 14 Chennai Super Kings 16 106 2014 15 Delhi Capitals 17 106 2020