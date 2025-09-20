Did You Know? Mithun Manhas Was Virat Kohli’s First Captain and Later His Coach, Called Him 'Appu' Instead Of Cheeku

Cricket Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025: Junaid Siddique Maintains Top Spot- Top Ten Wicket-Takers, Teamwise Top 5 on Sep 21 before India vs Pakistan By Debayan Bhattacharyya Updated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 11:08 [IST]

Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025: The group stage of the Asia Cup 2025 has concluded, and the tournament now shifts to its crucial business end. From Group A, India and Pakistan have emerged as the top two sides, while Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have secured the leading positions in Group B.

As the Super Four stage approaches, the format remains consistent: the top two teams will battle for a place in the final, scheduled for September 28 at the Dubai International Stadium.

In the latest Super 4 fixture on September 20, Bangladesh registered a thrilling 4-wicket win over Sri Lanka. The focus now shifts towards India and Pakistan as arch-rivals once again go head-to-head in a high-voltage face-off.

Beyond team results, the tournament's standout individual performances are capturing attention, particularly among the bowlers. As the Asia Cup moves into its decisive phase, the race for wickets has become a major talking point, with the leaderboard reflecting those bowlers who have consistently made a difference for their teams. Fans and analysts alike are keeping a close eye on which pacers and spinners are likely to influence the Super Four clashes and, ultimately, the final.

Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025: Top 10 Wicket-Takers on September 21

Player Matches Overs Balls Wkts Avg Runs 4-fers 5-fers Junaid Siddique 3 9.0 54 9 6.33 57 2 - Kuldeep Yadav 3 9.1 55 8 6.00 48 1 - Mustafizur Rahman 4 15.0 90 7 15.00 105 - - Saim Ayub 3 10.0 60 6 10.17 61 - - Nuwan Thushara 4 16.0 96 6 18.83 113 1 - Wanindu Hasaranga 4 16.0 96 5 18.40 92 - - Dushmantha Chameera 4 16.0 96 5 25.60 128 - - Shah Faisal 3 12.0 72 5 20.40 102 - - Taskin Ahmed 3 12.0 72 5 21.80 109 - - Aamir Kaleem 3 8.0 48 5 15.20 76 - -

Asia Cup 2025 Team-wise Top 5 Wicket-Takers

Afghanistan

Noor Ahmad - 4

Rashid Khan - 3

Gulbadin Naib - 2

Azmatullah Omarzai - 3

Fazalhaq Farooqi - 2

Hong Kong

Ayush Shukla - 4

Ateeq Iqbal - 3

Ehsan Khan - 2

Yasim Murtaza- 2

KD Shah- 2

India

Kuldeep Yadav - 8

Shivam Dube - 4

Axar Patel - 3

Jasprit Bumrah - 3

Varun Chakaravarthy - 2

UAE

Junaid Siddique - 9

Simranjeet Singh - 3

Muhammad Jawadullah - 3

Haider Ali- 2

Dhruv Parashar 1

Bangladesh

Rishad Hossain - 4

Mustafizur Rahman - 7

Taskin Ahmed - 5

Tanzim Hasan Sakib - 3

Mahedi Hasan - 4

Pakistan

Saim Ayub - 6

Abrar Ahmed - 3

Shaheen Shah Afridi - 3

Faheem Ashraf - 2

Suyian Muqeem - 2

Sri Lanka

Dushmantha Chameera - 5

Wanindu Hasaranga - 5

Nuwan Thushara - 6

MD Shanaka- 4

DN Wellalage- 1

Oman

Shah Faisal - 5

Amir Kaleem - 5

Hassnain Shah - 1

S Shrivastava - 1

Mohammad Nadeem - 1

Most Wickets In Asia Cup T20 History

Player Span Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 Rashid Khan (AFG) 2016-2025 11 11 258 43.0 - 275 14 3/22 19.64 6.39 18.42 - - PW Hasaranga (SL) 2022-2025 10 10 234 39.0 - 262 14 3/21 18.71 6.71 16.71 - - B Kumar (IND) 2016-2022 6 6 138 23.0 3 123 13 5/4 9.46 5.34 10.61 1 1 HH Pandya (IND) 2016-2025 11 11 225 37.3 1 277 13 3/8 21.30 7.38 17.30 - - Amjad Javed (UAE) 2016-2016 7 7 138 23.0 - 169 12 3/25 14.08 7.34 11.50 - - Mohammad Naveed (UAE) 2016-2016 7 7 166 27.4 2 145 11 3/14 13.18 5.24 15.09 - - Mustafizur Rahman (BAN) 2016-2025 9 9 204 34.0 - 239 11 3/20 21.72 7.02 18.54 - - Al-Amin Hossain (BAN) 2016-2016 5 5 101 16.5 - 134 11 3/25 12.18 7.96 9.18 - - Taskin Ahmed (BAN) 2016-2025 10 10 210 35.0 1 247 10 2/24 24.70 7.05 21.00 - - Haris Rauf (PAK) 2022-2025 7 7 136 22.4 - 172 10 3/29 17.20 7.58 13.60 - -