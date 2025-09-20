Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025: Junaid Siddique Maintains Top Spot- Top Ten Wicket-Takers, Teamwise Top 5 on Sep 21 before India vs Pakistan

Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025: The group stage of the Asia Cup 2025 has concluded, and the tournament now shifts to its crucial business end. From Group A, India and Pakistan have emerged as the top two sides, while Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have secured the leading positions in Group B.
As the Super Four stage approaches, the format remains consistent: the top two teams will battle for a place in the final, scheduled for September 28 at the Dubai International Stadium.
In the latest Super 4 fixture on September 20, Bangladesh registered a thrilling 4-wicket win over Sri Lanka. The focus now shifts towards India and Pakistan as arch-rivals once again go head-to-head in a high-voltage face-off.
Beyond team results, the tournament's standout individual performances are capturing attention, particularly among the bowlers. As the Asia Cup moves into its decisive phase, the race for wickets has become a major talking point, with the leaderboard reflecting those bowlers who have consistently made a difference for their teams. Fans and analysts alike are keeping a close eye on which pacers and spinners are likely to influence the Super Four clashes and, ultimately, the final.
|Player
|Matches
|Overs
|Balls
|Wkts
|Avg
|Runs
|4-fers
|5-fers
|Junaid Siddique
|3
|9.0
|54
|9
|6.33
|57
|2
|-
|Kuldeep Yadav
|3
|9.1
|55
|8
|6.00
|48
|1
|-
|Mustafizur Rahman
|4
|15.0
|90
|7
|15.00
|105
|-
|-
|Saim Ayub
|3
|10.0
|60
|6
|10.17
|61
|-
|-
|Nuwan Thushara
|4
|16.0
|96
|6
|18.83
|113
|1
|-
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|4
|16.0
|96
|5
|18.40
|92
|-
|-
|Dushmantha Chameera
|4
|16.0
|96
|5
|25.60
|128
|-
|-
|Shah Faisal
|3
|12.0
|72
|5
|20.40
|102
|-
|-
|Taskin Ahmed
|3
|12.0
|72
|5
|21.80
|109
|-
|-
|Aamir Kaleem
|3
|8.0
|48
|5
|15.20
|76
|-
|-
Afghanistan
Noor
Ahmad
-
4
Rashid Khan - 3
Gulbadin Naib - 2
Azmatullah Omarzai - 3
Fazalhaq Farooqi - 2
Hong Kong
Ayush
Shukla
-
4
Ateeq Iqbal - 3
Ehsan Khan - 2
Yasim Murtaza- 2
KD Shah- 2
India
Kuldeep
Yadav
-
8
Shivam Dube - 4
Axar Patel - 3
Jasprit Bumrah - 3
Varun Chakaravarthy - 2
UAE
Junaid
Siddique
-
9
Simranjeet Singh - 3
Muhammad Jawadullah - 3
Haider Ali- 2
Dhruv Parashar 1
Bangladesh
Rishad
Hossain
-
4
Mustafizur Rahman - 7
Taskin Ahmed - 5
Tanzim Hasan Sakib - 3
Mahedi Hasan - 4
Pakistan
Saim
Ayub
-
6
Abrar Ahmed - 3
Shaheen Shah Afridi - 3
Faheem Ashraf - 2
Suyian Muqeem - 2
Sri Lanka
Dushmantha
Chameera
-
5
Wanindu Hasaranga - 5
Nuwan Thushara - 6
MD Shanaka- 4
DN Wellalage- 1
Oman
Shah
Faisal
-
5
Amir Kaleem - 5
Hassnain Shah - 1
S Shrivastava - 1
Mohammad Nadeem - 1
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|Balls
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|4
|5
|Rashid Khan (AFG)
|2016-2025
|11
|11
|258
|43.0
|-
|275
|14
|3/22
|19.64
|6.39
|18.42
|-
|-
|PW Hasaranga (SL)
|2022-2025
|10
|10
|234
|39.0
|-
|262
|14
|3/21
|18.71
|6.71
|16.71
|-
|-
|B Kumar (IND)
|2016-2022
|6
|6
|138
|23.0
|3
|123
|13
|5/4
|9.46
|5.34
|10.61
|1
|1
|HH Pandya (IND)
|2016-2025
|11
|11
|225
|37.3
|1
|277
|13
|3/8
|21.30
|7.38
|17.30
|-
|-
|Amjad Javed (UAE)
|2016-2016
|7
|7
|138
|23.0
|-
|169
|12
|3/25
|14.08
|7.34
|11.50
|-
|-
|Mohammad Naveed (UAE)
|2016-2016
|7
|7
|166
|27.4
|2
|145
|11
|3/14
|13.18
|5.24
|15.09
|-
|-
|Mustafizur Rahman (BAN)
|2016-2025
|9
|9
|204
|34.0
|-
|239
|11
|3/20
|21.72
|7.02
|18.54
|-
|-
|Al-Amin Hossain (BAN)
|2016-2016
|5
|5
|101
|16.5
|-
|134
|11
|3/25
|12.18
|7.96
|9.18
|-
|-
|Taskin Ahmed (BAN)
|2016-2025
|10
|10
|210
|35.0
|1
|247
|10
|2/24
|24.70
|7.05
|21.00
|-
|-
|Haris Rauf (PAK)
|2022-2025
|7
|7
|136
|22.4
|-
|172
|10
|3/29
|17.20
|7.58
|13.60
|-
|-