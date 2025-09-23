Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025: Kuldeep Yadav Maintains Top Spot- Top Ten Wicket-Takers, Teamwise Top 5 on Sep 24 after Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025: The Asia Cup 2025 has entered its high-stakes Super Four stage, marking the decisive stretch of the tournament. From Group A, traditional rivals India and Pakistan have advanced, while Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have sealed the top two berths from Group B.
The format remains unchanged - only the two best-performing sides from this round will qualify for the grand finale on September 28 at the Dubai International Stadium.
In the last fixture, Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by 5 wickets to keep themselves in contention for the summit clash. Attention now turns to another blockbuster clash, as India prepare to lock horns with Bangladesh in what promises to be a good contest.
While team progress grabs headlines, individual brilliance has also shaped the competition. Bowlers, in particular, have been the game-changers, with both pacers and spinners leaving a significant mark on the tournament.
The wicket-takers' chart has become one of the most closely followed aspects of this stage, as every breakthrough could tilt momentum in these crunch fixtures. With the Super Four battles intensifying, fans and experts are keenly watching which bowlers can carry their form into the final and decide the outcome of this year's championship.
|Rank
|Player
|Mat
|Ov
|Balls
|Wkts
|Avg
|Runs
|4w
|5w
|1
|Kuldeep Yadav
|4
|13.1
|79
|9
|8.78
|79
|1
|-
|2
|Junaid Siddique
|3
|9.0
|54
|9
|6.33
|57
|2
|-
|3
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|5
|20.0
|120
|7
|17.00
|119
|-
|-
|4
|Mustafizur Rahman
|4
|15.0
|90
|7
|15.00
|105
|-
|-
|5
|Saim Ayub
|5
|13.0
|78
|6
|16.00
|96
|-
|-
|6
|Nuwan Thushara
|5
|19.0
|114
|6
|23.67
|142
|1
|-
|7
|Shaheen Afridi
|5
|16.5
|101
|6
|21.17
|127
|-
|-
|8
|Haris Rauf
|3
|10.4
|64
|6
|13.67
|82
|-
|-
|9
|Dushmantha Chameera
|5
|20.0
|120
|6
|26.50
|159
|-
|-
|10
|Abrar Ahmed
|5
|19.4
|118
|5
|18.20
|91
|-
|-
*Updated after PAK vs SL, Super 4 match on 24th Sep
Afghanistan
Noor
Ahmad
-
4
Rashid Khan - 3
Gulbadin Naib - 2
Azmatullah Omarzai - 3
Fazalhaq Farooqi - 2
Hong Kong
Ayush
Shukla
-
4
Ateeq Iqbal - 3
Ehsan Khan - 2
Yasim Murtaza- 2
KD Shah- 2
India
Kuldeep
Yadav
-
9
Shivam Dube - 5
Axar Patel - 3
Jasprit Bumrah - 3
Varun Chakaravarthy - 2
UAE
Junaid
Siddique
-
9
Simranjeet Singh - 3
Muhammad Jawadullah - 3
Haider Ali- 2
Dhruv Parashar 1
Bangladesh
Rishad
Hossain
-
4
Mustafizur Rahman - 7
Taskin Ahmed - 5
Tanzim Hasan Sakib - 3
Mahedi Hasan - 4
Pakistan
Saim
Ayub
-
6
Abrar Ahmed - 5
Shaheen Shah Afridi - 6
Faheem Ashraf - 3
Hussain Talat - 2
Sri Lanka
Dushmantha
Chameera
-
6
Wanindu Hasaranga - 7
Nuwan Thushara - 6
MD Shanaka- 4
Maheesh Theekshana- 2
Oman
Shah
Faisal
-
5
Amir Kaleem - 5
Hassnain Shah - 1
S Shrivastava - 1
Mohammad Nadeem - 1
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|Balls
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|4w
|5w
|PW Hasaranga (SL)
|2022-2025
|11
|11
|258
|43.0
|-
|289
|16
|3/21
|18.06
|6.72
|16.12
|-
|-
|Rashid Khan (AFG)
|2016-2025
|11
|11
|258
|43.0
|-
|275
|14
|3/22
|19.64
|6.39
|18.42
|-
|-
|HH Pandya (IND)
|2016-2025
|12
|12
|243
|40.3
|1
|306
|14
|3/8
|21.85
|7.55
|17.35
|-
|-
|Haris Rauf (PAK)
|2022-2025
|9
|9
|184
|30.4
|-
|235
|14
|3/29
|16.78
|7.66
|13.14
|-
|-
|B Kumar (IND)
|2016-2022
|6
|6
|138
|23.0
|3
|123
|13
|5/4
|9.46
|5.34
|10.61
|1
|1
|Amjad Javed (UAE)
|2016-2016
|7
|7
|138
|23.0
|-
|169
|12
|3/25
|14.08
|7.34
|11.50
|-
|-
|Mohammad Naveed (UAE)
|2016-2016
|7
|7
|166
|27.4
|2
|145
|11
|3/14
|13.18
|5.24
|15.09
|-
|-
|Mustafizur Rahman (BAN)
|2016-2025
|9
|9
|204
|34.0
|-
|239
|11
|3/20
|21.72
|7.02
|18.54
|-
|-
|Al-Amin Hossain (BAN)
|2016-2016
|5
|5
|101
|16.5
|-
|134
|11
|3/25
|12.18
|7.96
|9.18
|-
|-
|Taskin Ahmed (BAN)
|2016-2025
|10
|10
|210
|35.0
|1
|247
|10
|2/24
|24.70
|7.05
|21.00
|-
|-