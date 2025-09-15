Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025: Kuldeep Yadav Swells Lead- Top Ten Wicket-Takers, Teamwise Top 5 on Sep 15 after India beat Pakistan

Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025: The Asia Cup 2025, currently underway in the UAE, marks the 17th edition of the continental showpiece conducted by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).
The competition, held from September 9 to 28, is being contested in the T20I format with eight nations taking part. The teams are divided into two groups: Group A consists of India, Pakistan, Nepal, and the UAE, while Group B includes Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and Oman.
Fixtures are spread across three major venues - Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah - with iconic grounds such as the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and Sheikh Zayed Stadium hosting high-profile encounters. The structure of the tournament starts with the group stage, where every side plays three matches, leading into the Super Four round and then the knockouts, before the grand final scheduled for September 28 in Dubai.
In the most recent clash on September 14, India outclassed Pakistan by seven wickets in Match 6 of the competition. The convincing win has placed India on the brink of qualifying for the Super Four, giving them a strong advantage in Group A.
As the tournament heats up, the race for wickets is also drawing attention. Here's a rundown of the leading wicket-takers in Asia Cup 2025 so far.
|Player
|Matches
|Overs
|Balls
|Wkts
|Avg
|Runs
|4-fers
|5-fers
|Kuldeep Yadav
|2
|6.1
|37
|7
|3.57
|25
|1
|-
|Saim Ayub
|2
|6.0
|36
|5
|8.60
|43
|-
|-
|Ayush Shukla
|2
|7.0
|42
|3
|28.67
|86
|-
|-
|Shivam Dube
|2
|2.0
|12
|3
|1.33
|4
|-
|-
|Axar Patel
|2
|7.0
|42
|3
|10.33
|31
|-
|-
|Tanzim Hasan Sakib
|2
|7.0
|42
|3
|14.67
|44
|-
|-
|Jasprit Bumrah
|2
|7.0
|42
|3
|15.67
|47
|-
|-
|Ateeq Iqbal
|2
|6.4
|40
|3
|15.33
|46
|-
|-
|Aamir Kaleem
|1
|4.0
|24
|3
|10.33
|31
|-
|-
|Shah Faisal
|1
|4.0
|24
|3
|11.33
|34
|-
|-
Afghanistan
Gulbadin
Naib
-
2
Fazalhaq Farooqi - 2
Azmatullah Omarzai - 1
Noor Ahmad - 1
Rashid Khan - 1
Hong Kong
Ayush
Shukla
-
3
Ateeq Iqbal - 3
Ehsan Khan - 1
India
Kuldeep
Yadav
-
7
Shivam Dube - 3
Axar Patel - 3
Jasprit Bumrah - 3
Varun Chakaravarthy - 2
UAE
Junaid Siddique - 1
Bangladesh
Tanzim
Hasan
Sakib
-
3
Mahedi Hasan - 2
Taskin Ahmed - 2
Rishad Hossain - 2
Mustafizur Rahman - 1
Pakistan
Mohammad
Haris
-
69
Sahibzada Farhan - 69
Fakhar Zaman - 40
Mohammad Nawaz - 19
Faheem Ashraf - 8
Sri Lanka
Wanindu
Hasranaga
-
2
Dushmantha Chameera - 1
Nuwan Thushara - 1
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|Balls
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|4
|5
|B Kumar (IND)
|2016-2022
|6
|6
|138
|23.0
|3
|123
|13
|5/4
|9.46
|5.34
|10.61
|1
|1
|Rashid Khan (AFG)
|2016-2025
|9
|9
|210
|35.0
|-
|226
|12
|3/22
|18.83
|6.45
|17.50
|-
|-
|Amjad Javed (UAE)
|2016-2016
|7
|7
|138
|23.0
|-
|169
|12
|3/25
|14.08
|7.34
|11.50
|-
|-
|HH Pandya (IND)
|2016-2025
|10
|10
|201
|33.3
|1
|251
|12
|3/8
|20.91
|7.49
|16.75
|-
|-
|Mohammad Naveed (UAE)
|2016-2016
|7
|7
|166
|27.4
|2
|145
|11
|3/14
|13.18
|5.24
|15.09
|-
|-
|PW Hasaranga (SL)
|2022-2025
|7
|7
|162
|27.0
|-
|195
|11
|3/21
|17.72
|7.22
|14.72
|-
|-
|Al-Amin Hossain (BAN)
|2016-2016
|5
|5
|101
|16.5
|-
|134
|11
|3/25
|12.18
|7.96
|9.18
|-
|-
|JJ Bumrah (IND)
|2016-2025
|7
|7
|150
|25.0
|2
|141
|9
|2/27
|15.66
|5.64
|16.66
|-
|-
|Mohammad Nawaz (PAK)
|2016-2025
|10
|10
|178
|29.4
|-
|214
|9
|3/5
|23.77
|7.21
|19.77
|-
|-
|Shadab Khan (PAK)
|2022-2022
|5
|5
|112
|18.4
|-
|113
|8
|4/8
|14.12
|6.05
|14.00
|1
|-