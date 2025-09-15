Cricket Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025: Kuldeep Yadav Swells Lead- Top Ten Wicket-Takers, Teamwise Top 5 on Sep 15 after India beat Pakistan By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Monday, September 15, 2025, 10:41 [IST]

Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025: The Asia Cup 2025, currently underway in the UAE, marks the 17th edition of the continental showpiece conducted by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

The competition, held from September 9 to 28, is being contested in the T20I format with eight nations taking part. The teams are divided into two groups: Group A consists of India, Pakistan, Nepal, and the UAE, while Group B includes Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and Oman.

Fixtures are spread across three major venues - Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah - with iconic grounds such as the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and Sheikh Zayed Stadium hosting high-profile encounters. The structure of the tournament starts with the group stage, where every side plays three matches, leading into the Super Four round and then the knockouts, before the grand final scheduled for September 28 in Dubai.

In the most recent clash on September 14, India outclassed Pakistan by seven wickets in Match 6 of the competition. The convincing win has placed India on the brink of qualifying for the Super Four, giving them a strong advantage in Group A.

As the tournament heats up, the race for wickets is also drawing attention. Here's a rundown of the leading wicket-takers in Asia Cup 2025 so far.

Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025: Top 10 Wicket-Takers on September 15

Player Matches Overs Balls Wkts Avg Runs 4-fers 5-fers Kuldeep Yadav 2 6.1 37 7 3.57 25 1 - Saim Ayub 2 6.0 36 5 8.60 43 - - Ayush Shukla 2 7.0 42 3 28.67 86 - - Shivam Dube 2 2.0 12 3 1.33 4 - - Axar Patel 2 7.0 42 3 10.33 31 - - Tanzim Hasan Sakib 2 7.0 42 3 14.67 44 - - Jasprit Bumrah 2 7.0 42 3 15.67 47 - - Ateeq Iqbal 2 6.4 40 3 15.33 46 - - Aamir Kaleem 1 4.0 24 3 10.33 31 - - Shah Faisal 1 4.0 24 3 11.33 34 - -

Asia Cup 2025 Team-wise Top 5 Wicket-Takers

Afghanistan

Gulbadin Naib - 2

Fazalhaq Farooqi - 2

Azmatullah Omarzai - 1

Noor Ahmad - 1

Rashid Khan - 1

Hong Kong

Ayush Shukla - 3

Ateeq Iqbal - 3

Ehsan Khan - 1

India

Kuldeep Yadav - 7

Shivam Dube - 3

Axar Patel - 3

Jasprit Bumrah - 3

Varun Chakaravarthy - 2

UAE

Junaid Siddique - 1

Bangladesh

Tanzim Hasan Sakib - 3

Mahedi Hasan - 2

Taskin Ahmed - 2

Rishad Hossain - 2

Mustafizur Rahman - 1

Pakistan

Sri Lanka

Wanindu Hasranaga - 2

Dushmantha Chameera - 1

Nuwan Thushara - 1

Most Wickets In Asia Cup T20 History

Player Span Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 B Kumar (IND) 2016-2022 6 6 138 23.0 3 123 13 5/4 9.46 5.34 10.61 1 1 Rashid Khan (AFG) 2016-2025 9 9 210 35.0 - 226 12 3/22 18.83 6.45 17.50 - - Amjad Javed (UAE) 2016-2016 7 7 138 23.0 - 169 12 3/25 14.08 7.34 11.50 - - HH Pandya (IND) 2016-2025 10 10 201 33.3 1 251 12 3/8 20.91 7.49 16.75 - - Mohammad Naveed (UAE) 2016-2016 7 7 166 27.4 2 145 11 3/14 13.18 5.24 15.09 - - PW Hasaranga (SL) 2022-2025 7 7 162 27.0 - 195 11 3/21 17.72 7.22 14.72 - - Al-Amin Hossain (BAN) 2016-2016 5 5 101 16.5 - 134 11 3/25 12.18 7.96 9.18 - - JJ Bumrah (IND) 2016-2025 7 7 150 25.0 2 141 9 2/27 15.66 5.64 16.66 - - Mohammad Nawaz (PAK) 2016-2025 10 10 178 29.4 - 214 9 3/5 23.77 7.21 19.77 - - Shadab Khan (PAK) 2022-2022 5 5 112 18.4 - 113 8 4/8 14.12 6.05 14.00 1 -