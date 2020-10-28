MS Dhoni blown away as fan paints his house yellow

Nothing illustrates this more than Dhoni fan Gopikrishan's house in Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu which is completely painted in yellow to go with the CSK's logo.

The 30-year-old's Yellow House has now become the cynosure of all eyes and no wonder it has gone viral on social media.

Dhoni himself too was quick to acknowledge the goodwill gesture of Gopikrishnan.

"I saw it on Instagram. I think it's a great gesture. At the same time, you can see that it's not only about me. They're the biggest fans of CSK as well," Dhoni said in a video posted from CSK's official Twitter handle.

A big #WhistlePodu for Super Fan Gobikrishnan and his family for all the #yellove, literally. #HomeOfDhoniFan @GulfOilIndia @thenewsminute pic.twitter.com/1wxWVnP00l — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 26, 2020

In addition to painting the house in yellow colours, Gopikrishnan has portraits of the India's two-time World Cup-winning skipper adorned all over the walls.

As one enters the Yellow House, the one-liner 'Home of Dhoni Fan' welcomes you while the pictures of Gopikrishnan with his father and two kids, all dressed in the traditional yellow CSK jersey, too have created an internet storm.

"It's not something that can be done easily. You sit, you decide the colour of the house, the whole family needs to agree on that. This is something that would stay. This isn't like an Instagram or a Twitter post where you post something and change it overnight. This is something that'll stay," Dhoni added.

CSK had a fogettable outing in IPL 2020 with the three-time champions failing to make it to the play-off stage for the first time since the tournament's inception in 2008.

There were even clamours for the 39-year-old's retirement from a few crestfallen CSK fans.

But with die-hard fans like Gopikrishnan around, it looks as though Dhoni's charisma is not going to fade in the immediate future.

CSK, who have nothing at stake, but pride, takes on Kolkata Knight Riders in their next match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday (October 29).