MS Dhoni can retire whenever he wants: Shane Warne

Warne believes Dhoni can retire whenever he wants because he has been that good.

The World Cup winning spinner from Australia told IANS, "MS Dhoni has been a terrific servant for Indian cricket, he has given his everything to Indian cricket. I can't believe some people questioned that MS shouldn't have been there for the World Cup.

"The thing about retirement is that it is better they say why are you than why don't you. Dhoni is the only person who knows when the right time is and as a player you know. And whether that is after the World Cup or five years after the tournament he will know when the right time is. Dhoni can retire whenever he wants because he has been that good."

Dhoni has been one of the greatest limited-overs player in the world and has served Indian cricket like no one else. The 37-year-old has lead India to glory in all three formats of the game. He was captain when India topped the Test rankings for the first time in 2009, led them to 2011 World Cup glory on home soil and also lifted the T20 World Cup in 2007 and Champions Trophy 2013.