Master meets the blaster! MS Dhoni catches up with actor Vijay in Chennai and fans can't keep calm

Apparently, both the celebrities, who command a big fan following in the state of Tamil Nadu, were shooting at a studio in Chennai. Vijay was on a schedule for his Tamil action-thriller movie Beast, while Dhoni was shooting a commercial.

Vijay and Dhoni were associated earlier when the actor was named the brand ambassador of CSK in 2008, the maiden IPL season.

Dhoni and Vijay didn't just meet up outside and exchanged a few pleasantries at the studio. The duo was later seen sitting indoors and having some discussions. The image of the two popular stars in the country was enough to cheer fans up and social media started buzzing.

Dhoni landed in the city on Tuesday (August 10) ahead of the departure of a group of CSK players to the UAE, which will host the remainder of the Indian Premier League next month.

A bunch of Indian players will travel to the UAE most likely on August 13, a top CSK official said. "Indian players in the team, whoever is available, will travel to UAE on August 13 in all likelihood," CSK CEO K S Viswanathan told PTI.

Fans celebrated Dhoni's arrival in Chennai on social media. "Lion Day Entry," CSK posted with a photo of Dhoni on its Twitter handle about the captain reaching the city.

There will be no camp in Chennai before the CSK players fly out to the UAE, Viswanathan said. The second half of the IPL 2021 will be held in UAE from September 19 after the tournament was postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in its bubble.

The BCCI then decided to conduct the remaining matches in the UAE, which successfully hosted IPL 2020. CSK resumes its IPL campaign on September 19 with a match against Mumbai Indians. The Dhoni-led side was in the second spot with 10 points after seven games before the league was postponed.

(With PTI inputs)