MS Dhoni elected GOAT in IPL ahead of Rohit Sharma

Dhoni has three IPL titles as captain with Chennai Super Kings, while Rohit Sharma has four as captain with Mumbai Indians. However, Dhoni has a Champions League title too with the Super Kings.

The Star Sports jury consisting Ashish Nehra, Sanjay Manjrekar, Daren Ganga, Scott Styris, Mike Hesson, Dean Jones, Russell Arnold, Simon Doull and Graeme Smith picked Dhoni as the GOAT as the Jharkhand man has a winning percentage of 60.11.

Dhoni had also led the Chennai outfit to 8 IPL finals in 10 editions as the team missed two seasons due to suspension from the league effected by the BCCI after the spot-fixing scandal during the IPL 2013. The CSK missed IPL 2016 and IPL 2017 and won the tournament in 2018 on their return.

Dhoni has scored over 4000 runs in the IPL at an average hovering over 42 and he was also the highest run-getter in the IPL 2019.

Apart from Rohit, Dhoni also warded off some other captains like Gautam Gambhir, a two-time IPL title winner with Kolkata Knight Riders, Shane Warne, who led a young Rajasthan Royals team to title in the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008, Adam Gilchrist, who led Deccan Chargers to crown in 2009 after the team finished with wooden spoon in 2008, and David Warner, who led Sunrisers Hyderabad to their maiden title.

Under Dhoni, the Super Kings never missed the play-offs and remains the only to achieve that feat as all other teams were knocked out in the league phase more than once.

Dhoni became the highest paid player in the IPL when the Super Kings drafted him from the auction in 2008 for a cool 1.5 million, the then record.